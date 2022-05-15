Somalia’s new president to be elected by parliament behind barricades

Hundreds of Somali parliamentarians will meet on Sunday in a heavily-fortified airport hangar to decide on a brand new president in a vote wanted to make sure the impoverished and conflict-riven nation retains receiving international monetary help.

The vote has been delayed over-and-over attributable to squabbling inside authorities however should be held this month for a $400 million International Monetary Fund (IMF) program to remain on monitor.

It takes place throughout the Horn of Africa nation’s worst drought in 4 many years and towards a depressingly acquainted background of violence attributable to a battle by extremist rebels, in-fighting amongst safety forces and clan rivalries.

On Wednesday, a suicide bomb claimed by al-Shabaab militants injured seven folks throughout political rallies close to the hangar the place parliamentarians will collect. On Friday, fighters from a Sufi Muslim group battled authorities forces for the capital of Galmudug state.

Incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed – generally known as “Farmaajo” for his reputed love of Italian cheese – appears unlikely to win re-election after shedding assist in final month’s parliamentary vote, analysts mentioned.

Popular vote inconceivable

That leaves two ex-presidents amongst front-runners: Sharif Sheikh Ahmed (2009-2012) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (2012-2017).

The head of the semi-autonomous area of Puntland, Said Abdulahi Deni, additionally has a very good likelihood, analysts say.

The 36 candidates solely embody one girl, former international minister Fawzia Yusuf Adam. Some 329 parliamentarians from each homes are eligible to vote.

African Union peacekeepers will guard the positioning throughout an anticipated two or three rounds of voting which, many Somalis say, is historically extra influenced by bribery than insurance policies.

Ahmed took over as president of a Western-backed transitional authorities in 2009, establishing the nationwide military and serving to push al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu.

The different former president, Mohamud, was a peace activist and tutorial. Both have been accused of failing to stem corruption.

Despite being cracked by civil battle since 1991, Somalia has held comparatively peaceable modifications of management each 4 years since 2000, although the newest one has been delayed since 2021.

The widespread insecurity means a well-liked vote stays inconceivable to carry for Somalia’s roughly 15 million folks.

