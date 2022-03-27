Some 30000 Ukrainian refugees reach France

Around 30,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in France. Half of them traveled by way of France to Spain, in keeping with Emmanuelle Wargon, French housing minister.

Franceinfo radio’s Wargon acknowledged that 100,000 refugees from Ukraine have been being welcomed by the federal government.

France has granted short-term European Union residence permits to Ukrainian refugees. This permits them to entry faculties and work in France.

The French Ukrainian group was 40,000 sturdy earlier than the conflict.

