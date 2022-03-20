Some 350,000 mourn death of Israeli rabbi

Hundreds of 1000’s of individuals have attended the funeral of a distinguished ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a metropolis in central Israel.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the vital influential students within the nation’s non secular group, died on Friday.

One of few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox group in Israel born earlier than the Holocaust, Kanievsky was revered by many within the Jewish non secular world.

The rabbi was laid to relaxation at Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox metropolis close to Tel Aviv the place he lived. Israeli media estimated that greater than 350,000 individuals attended the funeral procession from his residence to a close-by cemetery.

Police closed a number of roads within the densely populated Tel Aviv space for a number of hours, whereas different predominant routes have been anticipated to be gridlocked.

Aerial footage of the funeral confirmed huge throngs of mourners, most dressed within the signature black fits and black hats typical of ultra-Orthodox males, filling Bnei Brak’s slim streets across the late rabbi’s home.

The insular ultra-Orthodox group makes up about 12 per cent of Israel’s 9.4 million individuals. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a give attention to Torah research and observance of custom. Prominent rabbis corresponding to Kanievsky play a big position in group life.

Although he held no official place, Kanievsky was thought of a serious luminary within the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world.

He got here to public prominence initially of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing non secular seminaries was extra dangerous than the virus. Later, he retreated from these claims as infections raged in densely populated Bnei Brak.

Kanievsky’s loss of life was revealed on the entrance pages of practically each newspaper within the nation. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated his loss of life was “a great loss to the Jewish people”.