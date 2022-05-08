“Some BCCI Officials…”: Yuvraj Singh On How He Missed Out On India Captaincy | Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh starred for the Indian cricket group in its golden section. He was one of many high performers when India gained the 2007 World T20 and the 2022 ICC World Cup. However, he may by no means lead India as a full-time captain. The nice all-rounder has now opened up on the the reason why MS Dhoni was chosen over him for the 2007 World T20 regardless of him being the ODI vice-captain within the previous tour of England. Singh stated as a result of he took Sachin Tendulkar‘s facet throughout a tumultuous interval in Indian cricket beneath coach Greg Chappell, some BCCI officers may not have needed him to change into the India captain.

Former Australian cricket group participant Chappell was the India coach from 2005 to 2007. During that interval he had spats with each Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. The latter, in his biopic ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, stated: “Plenty of senior gamers disagreed with the way through which Chappell was dealing with our facet. Just earlier than a month from the World Cup, he made drastic modifications within the batting order that affected everybody within the facet.”

Chappell’s decisions led to discomfort in the camp, and Singh said that his stance in the incident led to him never becoming a full-time Indian cricket team captain.

“I used to be imagined to be the captain. Then the Greg Chappell incident occurred. It had change into Chappell or Sachin. I used to be most likely the one participant who supported…that I help my teammate. And there have been lots of people within the…Some of the BCCI officers didn’t like that. It was stated that they need to make anyone the captain however not myself. This is what I heard. I’m not positive how true it’s. Suddenly from vice-captaincy I used to be eliminated. Sehwag was not there within the group. So, out of nowhere Mahi grew to become captain for the 2007 T20 World Cup. I believed I used to be going to be the captain,” Singh advised Sanjay Manjrekar throughout an interview on Sports18.

Promoted

“Viru was senior however he was not on the England tour. I used to be the vice-captain of the ODI group whereas Rahul was the captain. So, I used to be imagined to be the captain. Obviously, it was a call that went in opposition to me however I’ve no regrets about it. Today, if the identical factor occurs, I’ll nonetheless help my teammate.

“After a while, I thought Mahi was getting really good in captaincy. He was probably the right guy to lead in ODI cricket. Then I started getting injured a lot. Even if I was made the captain, I would have to go. Injuries were taking a toll on my body for a while. Everything happens for the best. I actually don’t regret not having the captaincy of India. It would have been a huge honour. But I would always choose my teammate, if bad things have been said about his character, I would always stand up for my teammate.”