Some Belarusians want to fight Russians in Ukraine. They also hope to free their country from Putin’s grip | CNN

In a wooded space on the Polish aspect of the Poland-Ukraine border, males wearing crisp, clear, camouflage are given tourniquets. They kneel on the muddy floor and begin to study primary survival coaching.

They name themselves the Pohonia Battalion, a gaggle of fewer than 30 Belarusian exiles residing largely in Poland and different international locations throughout Europe, who hope to hitch lots of of their compatriots already concerned within the battle for Ukraine.

The aspiring volunteer fighters say that with a purpose to free their nation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip, he should first be defeated in Ukraine.

The group, whose ages vary from 19 to 60, carry Kalashnikov replicas. Almost none have combating expertise.

Among them is an expert poker participant, a rock musician and an electrician.

They are led by dissident and restaurateur Vadim Prokopiev. “We see a window of opportunity,” Prokopiev advised CNN on Monday.

“I made the call for Belarusians to join the battle for Ukraine because that’s step one before step two, which is the battle for Belarus.”

Most of the members, together with Prokopiev, had been compelled to flee their nation in 2020, when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko – a Kremlin-backed, Putin ally – cracked down on a mass protest motion after he claimed victory in a broadly disputed election, which was marred by fraud.

“If Ukraine loses this war, Belarus will have zero chance to get free,” Prokopiev stated. “If Ukraine wins this war that means Putin’s hands are too busy and he’s too weakened and he won’t be supporting Lukashenko with resources.”

Pohonia needs to hitch the International Legion of Defence of Ukraine, a navy unit made up of overseas volunteers, however on the time of writing they’ve but to be admitted.

Hundreds of different Belarusian volunteers are already on the bottom combating alongside Ukrainian troops. Four have been killed for the reason that begin of the conflict, stated Belarusian opposition chief Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

“The people of Belarus understand that the fate of Belarus depends on the fate of Ukraine and now it’s very important to make Ukraine free for it to be easier to get rid of Lukashenko’s regime on our soil,” Tikhanovskaya advised CNN on Wednesday.

Moscow makes use of Minsk as a satellite tv for pc base for its unprovoked conflict on Ukraine. At the beginning of the battle, Putin ordered troops into Ukraine by the Russian and Belarusian borders.

Belarus has been used as a springboard for a lot of of Russia’s air operations in Ukraine, in response to intelligence collected by NATO surveillance planes.

And the Ukrainian navy says it has shot down a number of missiles fired in direction of its territory from Belarus.

After Russia failed to realize the bottom it needed round Kyiv, forces retreated again into Belarus to regroup and redeploy.

And NATO fears the Kremlin could even name on Lukashenko to deploy his military to bolster Moscow’s forces on the battlefield. It’s a prospect that may see Belarusian exiles and Minsk’s military on reverse sides of the frontline.

The Biden administration has punished Minsk with sanctions concentrating on Belarusian protection corporations, the nation’s protection minister and has suspended regular commerce relations with the nation.

But Lukashenko has proven no regret for his function as a facilitator. “We didn’t start this war, our conscience is clear. I’m glad it started,” he advised reporters in March.

And earlier this week, Putin thanked Lukashenko for his unwavering help, saying, “We never had any doubts that if somebody was to offer their shoulder to us, it would be Belarus.”

Belarus’s resistance, fractured and frail for the reason that 2020 crackdown, stated volunteer fighters are a part of wider efforts to destabilize the Lukashenko regime.

“All those Belarusians fighters are real heroes,” Tikhanovskaya stated of the volunteers. “Now they are defending Ukraine and maybe one day they could defend Belarus as well,” she stated, referencing the opposition’s want to see Lukashenko’s regime overthrown.

In Belarus, a railway line utilized by Russian forces to ferry provides into Ukraine was partially severed by activists in April when Belarusian police opened hearth and arrested three males calling it an act of terrorism, in response to Belarus state information company Belta.

And cyber activists just lately hacked Belarusian state establishments concerned within the conflict towards Ukraine and proceed to struggle Russian disinformation on-line, Tikhanovskaya stated.

But these small measures have but to pose any actual risk to the 28-year rule of Lukashenko, who’s sometimes called Europe’s final dictator.

“A long journey starts somewhere so we build a small force to build a bigger force,” Prokopiev stated.

The exiles now hope that ​Lukashenko’s reliance on Moscow ties his future to Putin, and the result of what, to date, is a faltering navy invasion of Ukraine.