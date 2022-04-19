Some California transit agencies ask riders to still wear masks, despite court decision

Some public transit companies in California are asking riders to proceed carrying masks on buses and trains, regardless of a federal courtroom ruling in Florida on Monday that struck down the masking mandate on public transportation.

The Biden administration mentioned Monday’s court decision implies that the federal order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring masks use on public transit — together with planes, airports, buses and trains — isn’t in impact at the moment. The CDC nonetheless recommends the general public put on masks when utilizing public transportation.

California transit companies scrambled to formulate messages on mask-wearing steering and necessities on their transit programs. It was unclear Monday whether or not native transit officers would undertake stricter guidelines and require masks, however some companies requested passengers to nonetheless put on face coverings whereas they await additional clarification by the federal authorities.

Los Angeles International Airport is following the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s lead by now not implementing the masks requirement “in indoor public transportation settings,” mentioned Heath Montgomery, an airport spokesman.

It can be as much as every traveler to resolve for themselves whether or not to put on a masks on the airport, Montgomery mentioned, including that officers encourage anybody who desires to put on a masks to proceed to take action.

“We encourage everybody to be a good fellow traveler to everybody else and respect the choices they make,” he mentioned.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority mentioned it’s “continuing to ask riders to please wear masks on our system. We are aware of today’s ruling and waiting for further guidance from the federal government,” spokesman Dave Sotero mentioned in a press release.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation, which runs the DASH bus service in downtown L.A. and Commuter Express traces throughout the area, mentioned it’s persevering with to ask riders to put on masks, pending additional assessment.

But Metrolink, a commuter rail service system for Southern California, mentioned masks are now not required aboard its trains or at its stations “effective immediately.”

However, spokesman Scott Johnson mentioned the CDC “still recommends that people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as needed, always with the safety of our riders in mind,” he mentioned in an e-mail.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, a spokeswoman for the Bay Area Rapid Transit commuter rail system, Alicia Trost, mentioned it was ready to see whether or not TSAwill subject a proper determination {that a} mask-wearing directive is now not in impact.

“If we get that, there will not be a mandate” on BART, Trost mentioned.

San Francisco’s Muni system — which runs buses, gentle rail, streetcars and cable automobiles — mentioned a masks order stays in impact till additional steering from the Federal Transit Administration is issued. “We’re waiting to hear more,” spokeswoman Erica Kato mentioned.

The Associated Press and Times employees author Gregory Yee contributed to this report.