After receiving election pamphlets from the varied events within the mail, Lance Newsham of Drummoyne questioned if “Column 8 was willing to throw its hat in the ring and field some candidates, what policies would they put forward? The introduction of on-the-spot fines for the misuse of apostrophes perhaps?” Hmmmm. Long-term readers will recall that Column 8 does have kind right here, so to talk, with our illustrious former editor Pat Sheil having entered the political fray a number of occasions as a candidate for the federal seat of Wentworth. Some of Pat’s memorable marketing campaign guarantees from his final tilt in 2013 have been $3.50 schooners in every single place, a ban on leaf blowers and an Australian house programme to Neptune. Sheil be Right, certainly!

The kookaburras of Wagga Wagga (C8) and surrounds should an unusually self-sufficient and well-behaved lot, going by the tone of the feedback coming in from different readers, who appear to assume riot is just too form a collective noun for the racket our laughing buddies, in teams of 5 or extra, kick up within the mornings.

“At a school trivia fundraiser a few years ago, our team were stumped by the question about the collective name (C8) for nightingales,” writes Pauline McGinley of Drummoyne. “We were kindly given points for ingenuity when we answered, ‘a Florence’. The correct (boring) answer apparently is ‘a watch’.”

Arriving house final week after having been away for 3 weeks, Lizzy McLean of Bilgola seen that it appeared prefer it had been raining. “I messaged my neighbour and asked when the rain had started. Her reply: ‘January’.“

Michael Morton-Evans of Mosman says that “for the past 50 years there have been many people who know me simply as Hyphen. You don’t get much shorter (C8) than that.”