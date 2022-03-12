Some Cape Town areas in the dark after vandals damage Eskom substation | News24

Parts of Cape Town are with out energy after vandals broken the Lourensrivier substation.

Eskom mentioned, as a result of extent of the harm, it can’t predict when energy might be restored.

There has been a surge in theft and vandalism of apparatus and infrastructure within the Cape metropole.

Customers in Gordons Bay, Somerset West and Strand, within the City of Cape Town metro, are with out electrical energy after vandals broken Eskom’s Lourensrivier substation.

Eskom introduced on Friday that the extent of the harm resulted in a delay within the restoration of the electrical energy provide.

The energy utility mentioned there was no estimated time for when the ability could be restored.

Eskom mentioned there had been a surge in theft and vandalism of apparatus and infrastructure within the Cape metropole over the previous few months.

Cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure in Eskom-supplied areas have resulted in extended energy outages in affected communities, which has pissed off prospects, Eskom mentioned.

READ | Eskom worker arrested after allegedly stealing pylon parts for scrap metal

“Eskom appeals to members of the public to report electricity theft, such as illegal connections, tampering, cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure,” mentioned Eskom in an announcement.

Members of the general public are urged to report incidents by contacting the Eskom Toll-Free Crime Hotline 0800 11 27 22 or the native SAPS.

Callers could stay nameless.

The energy provider has apologised for any inconvenience attributable to the ability outage.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.