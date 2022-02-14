‘Some foreigners play IPL till 40, he’s 35’ – Irfan Pathan baffled as Suresh Raina goes unsold at IPL 2022 mega auction

Cricket followers and specialists have been occupied within the final couple of days amid the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Several gamers went huge underneath the hammer and walked away with hefty offers. At the identical time, some outstanding names didn’t fetch a single bid and went unsold. Former Indian batter Suresh Raina belongs to the latter class.

Hailed as Mr. IPL, the southpaw is among the many high run-scorers within the event’s historical past. He’s additionally a useful off-spinner alongside being a superb fielder. In truth, he was instrumental in three of CSK’s 4 title triumph. However, a poor marketing campaign in 2021 meant no franchise showcased curiosity within the southpaw. It should be famous that CSK reacquired companies of a lot of their former gamers together with Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu.

At 35, Suresh Raina ought to have bagged a deal: Irfan Pathan

However, Raina wasn’t amongst them and the identical left the cricket world in disbelief. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was additionally baffled with Raina not bagging a deal. Taking to Twitter, Pathan highlighted that many international gamers play IPL even of their 40s. Hence, Raina, who’s 35, ought to have been part of the competitors.

“Still think Raina could have been pushed. We have seen some foreign players who have played IPL till 40.Raina is 35! One bad season. #MrIPL,” tweeted Pathan on Monday (February 14).

It should be famous that Raina, who retired from worldwide crickey in August 2020, hasn’t performed common cricket for the reason that final couple of years. He gave IPL 2020 a miss citing private causes and appeared out of contact within the 2021 version. In 12 video games final season, the southpaw scored simply 160 runs at a dismal common of INR 17.77. Raina even misplaced his place to Robin Uthappa within the fag finish of the competitors.

Owing to the identical, many didn’t count on Raina to fetch a considerable deal this season. However, no franchise going after him left many in shock. Meanwhile, CSK additionally paid tribute to the veteran cricketer on social media. “Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala,” tweeted the official deal with of the franchise.