Americas

Some of Ukraine’s Orthodox churches want to break away from their Russian patriarch

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham50 mins ago
0 3 minutes read


Services at Church of St. George on Sunday in Lviv, Ukraine.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Services at Church of St. George on Sunday in Lviv, Ukraine.

Claire Harbage/NPR

On the day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Church of St. George in Lviv, in western Ukraine, posted an indication on its entrance gate condemning Russia.

The church belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, whose management has defended the Russian invasion as not too long ago as this previous Sunday.

At a key second in companies on the Church of St. George, when bearded, golden-robed clergymen carry bread and wine to the altar, they usually invoke the identify of their bishop in Moscow, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. But now some are refusing to say his identify.

A girl blesses herself earlier than arriving for Sunday companies.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

A girl blesses herself earlier than arriving for Sunday companies.

Claire Harbage/NPR

Kseniya Kotyk fled from Kyiv together with her mom to Lviv and is heading into the Church of St. George. Kotyk is called after a Russian saint. When she fled Russian bombardment, she grabbed what was most essential to her: icons or statues of Russian Orthodox saints.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Kseniya Kotyk fled from Kyiv together with her mom to Lviv and is heading into the Church of St. George. Kotyk is called after a Russian saint. When she fled Russian bombardment, she grabbed what was most essential to her: icons or statues of Russian Orthodox saints.

Claire Harbage/NPR

On the day of the invasion, the Church of St. George, in western Ukraine, posted an indication on its entrance gate condemning Russia.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

On the day of the invasion, the Church of St. George, in western Ukraine, posted an indication on its entrance gate condemning Russia.

Claire Harbage/NPR

A service on the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, is full of worshipers praying for Ukraine on Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

A service on the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, is full of worshipers praying for Ukraine on Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR

Worshippers mild candles on the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Worshippers mild candles on the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR

Priests omitted a Moscow bishop’s identify throughout companies on the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Theologians say the transfer marks a big shift within the Orthodox Christian world.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Priests omitted a Moscow bishop’s identify throughout companies on the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Theologians say the transfer marks a big shift within the Orthodox Christian world.

Claire Harbage/NPR

Some parishioners of the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, stated Sunday they’re conflicted about whether or not to denounce the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. Kirill defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as not too long ago as this previous Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Some parishioners of the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine, stated Sunday they’re conflicted about whether or not to denounce the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. Kirill defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as not too long ago as this previous Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR

Ukraine’s Orthodox church buildings just like the one pictured right here — the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine — are actually fractured by Russia’s invasion — and the Russian Orthodox Patriarch’s protection of the invasion as not too long ago as this previous Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR


conceal caption

toggle caption

Claire Harbage/NPR

Ukraine’s Orthodox church buildings just like the one pictured right here — the Church of St. George in Lviv, Ukraine — are actually fractured by Russia’s invasion — and the Russian Orthodox Patriarch’s protection of the invasion as not too long ago as this previous Sunday.

Claire Harbage/NPR



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham50 mins ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button