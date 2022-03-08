Some of Ukraine’s Orthodox churches want to break away from their Russian patriarch

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR

On the day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Church of St. George in Lviv, in western Ukraine, posted an indication on its entrance gate condemning Russia.

The church belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, whose management has defended the Russian invasion as not too long ago as this previous Sunday.

At a key second in companies on the Church of St. George, when bearded, golden-robed clergymen carry bread and wine to the altar, they usually invoke the identify of their bishop in Moscow, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. But now some are refusing to say his identify.

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR

toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR

Claire Harbage/NPR