“Someone In Crowd Fired 7-8 Rounds”: Delhi Cop Injured In Violence

Medalal Meena, the Delhi Police Sub-Inspector injured in final night time’s violence throughout a non secular procession, stated the police had initially separated the 2 communities when altercation broke out between them outdoors a mosque in Jehangirpuri. The Hanuman Jayanti procession was made to go a method and the Muslims one other however they got here nose to nose after some time and the police have been caught in between. Eight policemen and a civilian have been injured within the violence. Mr Meena was shot within the arm.

The police have arrested 14 males within the case to date. Among them is Aslam, who, the police say, shot at Sub-Inspector Meena. A rustic-made pistol has been recovered from him.

Another man, Ansar, who began the quarrel, has additionally been arrested, the police stated.

Mr Meena stated he was on responsibility behind the procession however got here to the entrance when the altercation began. “An argument started at the front, I went there. It turned into a brawl. Then stone throwing started in front of mosque. But the staff separated the two groups.

The Hanuman Jayanti procession people were sent to G block side. Then they reached Kushal Chowk from there. Those coming from C block side were stopped there. Then there was peace. But then more crowd came with rods and swords, and more stone throwing started from among them. There were ladies gents and kids. Bullets were fired too. I was hit in my hand,” he stated.

The Sub-Inspector, nevertheless, stated he couldn’t see who was the assailant. He additionally didn’t discover what triggered the combat and who began it.

The Delhi cop who was shot within the arm

According to the First Information Report filed within the case, the rally was passing by a mosque when Ansar, allegedly began arguing with these collaborating within the rally.

The altercation quickly escalated and each side began throwing stones at one another, the FIR says.

A neighborhood resident, Noor Jahan, rejected allegations that the violence began from the mosque. This was the primary time arms have been wielded in a Hindu spiritual rally within the space, she stated.

Last week, communal clashes broke out in 4 states – Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal – through the celebrations of Ram Navami, the pageant which marks the start of Hindu God Ram.