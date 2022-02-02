Someone told me that RCB has kept 20 crores for Shreyas Iyer: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has revealed an attention-grabbing incontrovertible fact that the Royal Challengers Bangalore facet are able to go all out for Shreyas Iyer within the mega public sale for IPL 2022. In two weeks time, the mega public sale is all set to happen in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and 590 gamers have been shortlisted by the franchises. One of the attention-grabbing units of gamers would be the marquee set which incorporates the identify of Iyer.

The 27-year-old has been listed on the base value of two Crores and he brings numerous choices up the desk together with his captaincy and his phenomenal batting abilities. He will be damaging on the again finish and is an excellent fielder as nicely which makes him a must-bid for many franchises. He was surprisingly not retained by Delhi Capitals forward of IPL 2022 and is anticipated to be focused by RCB, KKR and PBKS who’re but to discover a captain.

High bids will probably be positioned on Shreyas Iyer, reckons Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra talked about that Ishan Kishan lacking out from the marquee checklist signifies that Iyer is anticipated to make the headlines and predicted him to bag no less than 15-16 crores. He added that Iyer would have confronted numerous competitors if Ishan was positioned in the identical marquee checklist and felt that one of many franchises will break their financial institution for Iyer.

It must be famous that Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin are the 4 Indians on the marquee checklist. “Now Ishan Kishan has been left out, it means money will be saved for Ishan Kishan and high bids will be placed on Shreyas Iyer. It could be 15-16 crores as well, someone told me that RCB has kept 20 crores for Shreyas Iyer,” Chopra instructed on his Youtube Channel.

“Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don’t think Punjab would be looking at him. The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there. If Ishan was there, there could’ve been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer,” he added.

Virat Kohli won’t be captaining the RCB franchise in IPL 2022 which has opened up slots for captaincy within the franchise. Kohli, Maxwell and Siraj had been retained forward of the mega public sale by RCB and it received’t be a shock in the event that they go all out for Iyer who suits their necessities.