‘Someone was spotted running away’ – arson suspected after fire at St George’s Cathedral | News24

A fireplace broke out within the basement of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town within the early hours of Sunday morning.

A fireplace broke out at St George’s Cathedral.

Cathedral dean, Reverend Michael Weeder, claimed the fireplace was an act of arson.

The fireplace solely affected the constructing’s basement and The Crypt.

A fireplace broke out within the basement of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town within the early hours of Sunday

In a social media publish, the dean of the cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, stated {that a} fireplace had been reported on the Wale Street property earlier than 02:00.

Weeder alleged that the fireplace was an act of arson.

“The fire was an act of arson. It appears that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral’s Wale Street entrance. Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral,” Weeder stated.

“The burglar bar had to be broken so that the firefighters could gain access. The cloister area door also had to be broken open as at one stage, the firefighters thought the fire was actually inside the cathedral. A police docket has been opened and an investigation [is] in progress.”

Weeder stated preliminary assessments confirmed little harm to the constructing, though the basement was not assessed.

The Crypt was additionally affected and was described as “dense with smoke”.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse stated firefighters doused the fireplace within the early hours of Sunday.

He was not in a position to verify the reason for the fireplace on the time of publication.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated a case of arson is being investigated.

He requested that any tip offs relating to the fireplace be known as in to 08600 10111.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.