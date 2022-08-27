Someone won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions prize. But they haven’t claimed it

toggle caption Olivier Douliery/AFP by way of Getty Images

Almost a month has handed because the profitable numbers have been drawn within the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery, however the fortunate one that received has yet to come forward and declare the prize.

While you would possibly suppose that the winner would come ahead instantly, lottery officers say it isn’t exceptional for there to be a while between when the numbers are drawn and when the winner comes ahead.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not unusual for a winner to take a little bit longer to claim the prize as they may want to seek professional, legal and financial advice prior to claiming,” mentioned Meghan Powers, director of communications for the Illinois Lottery, to NBC News.

“I’m sure they’re going through a range of emotions,” Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays mentioned earlier this month.

The winner has a yr from the drawing date to return ahead

Whoever received has a while earlier than they need to come ahead. Because the profitable ticket was bought in Des Plaines, Ill., the winner should observe the rules of the Illinois Lottery.

Mega Millions winnings in Illinois “must be claimed within one year after the drawing date,” so there’s not essentially a rush.

But if the winner doesn’t come ahead by the tip of subsequent July, the cash will likely be returned to the collaborating state lotteries the place the tickets have been initially bought.

The single ticket winnings for the $1.34 billion jackpot in July ranks because the second-largest in Mega Millions historical past, behind a $1.54 billion prize received in October 2018. The largest total jackpot, $1.59 billion in January 2016, was break up between three tickets.