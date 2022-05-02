‘Something’s gone wrong’: Kiwi cameraman goes missing in the UK

Missing New Zealand man Joseph Day. “At that point I really panicked,” she stated. “I ran upstairs and the bed was made and the blinds were open and everything was shut up.” She stated she assumed he went out for a vegan pizza when he stopped messaging. “Something is preventing him from coming back; there’s no way he’s choosing not to come home to me,” she stated. “His mum hasn’t heard from him, he adores his mum.” She reported his disappearance to police a couple of hours after arriving house.

Day’s cellphone and Facebook Messenger accounts are nonetheless exhibiting as energetic however there was no response to their calls and messages. His WhatsApp reveals he was final on-line round 2pm on Saturday afternoon (BST). The couple typically chat utilizing Facebook Messenger. His faculty buddy Tyler Rakich described Day as a quiet, reserved and shy man who didn’t but have mates in Bristol. He stated Day was not the partying sort, making his disappearance inexplicable. “They moved to Bristol in January from London so he literally knows no one, he doesn’t have any friends in Bristol and was looking forward to a night in watching some movies,” he stated, talking from Auckland. “It’s ridiculously out of character for him, even when he’s drunk or out he always contacts Kelsey.

“So I’m 100 per cent sure that something’s gone wrong here. He’s not just going to walk in off the street after 30 minutes, he’s either in hospital or in a ditch so we need all the help we can get to find him,” he stated. Day is believed to have left their house on Pembroke Road, Clifton, on foot as his bike continues to be of their flat. Mulcahy stated he would have been sporting a cap and darkish jacket, is about 180 centimetres tall, has an athletic construct and tattoos on each his arms. Police in Avon and Somerset have been contacted to see if they will hint his cellphone’s location. The native police power had not arrange any public appeals as of Monday afternoon (BST), greater than 24 hours after he was first reported lacking. Mulcahy and her mates from London have been placing up posters of Day round Bristol interesting for the general public’s assist.