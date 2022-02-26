Son, Kane combo record as Spurs cane Leeds

Tottenham have grow to be the most recent staff to tear via Leeds’ fragile defence, successful 4-0 at Elland Road as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min mixed to make Premier League historical past.

Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane scored targets within the opening 27 minutes on Saturday with Leeds’ gamers booed off at halftime.

Son added their fourth within the eighty fifth minute, working onto an beautiful lengthy cross from Kane to fireplace house – and it marked the thirty seventh time they’ve mixed for a purpose, an outright Premier League document.

It was additionally the twentieth purpose that Leeds have conceded in 5 video games in February. That’s additionally a Premier League landmark for targets given away in a single month.

Spurs bounced again from a 1-0 loss at Burnley on Wednesday, after which their emotional supervisor Antonio Conte forged doubt on his personal capacity to get Tottenham competing for titles and even questioned his future on the membership.

While Spurs boosted their hopes of a Champions League place, Leeds are actually simply three factors above the underside three and undoubtedly embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Since drawing 3-3 at Aston Villa, Leeds have misplaced 3-0 at Everton, 4-2 at house to Manchester United, 6-0 at Liverpool and now 4-0 by Spurs, with supervisor Marcelo Bielsa refusing to eschew his attacking philosophy that may seem naive towards the massive groups.

It was one other clinic of centre ahead play by man of the match Kane, who arrange a slew of probabilities by dropping deeper and threading through-balls.

The England captain additionally netted an ideal purpose himself, assembly a lofted cross by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with a deft volley from an acute angle.

Doherty scored the primary by slotting house a cross from fellow wing again Ryan Sessegnon, and January signing Kulusevksi continued his robust begin along with his new membership by reducing in from the suitable and capturing inside Illan Meslier’s close to publish to make it 2-0.