Son of a gun Mavrik Geyer makes ‘dream’ start to NRL career, drops F-bomb in interview

The son of a Penrith Panthers legend loved a fairytale begin to his NRL profession earlier than impressing in vibrant post-match interview.

It might have simply been a trial sport, however son of a gun Mavrik Geyer made an ideal begin to his NRL profession and a daring impression on Sunday afternoon.

After signing a growth contract with the Penrith Panthers final 12 months, Geyer made his first look within the Panthers’ first grade staff in a pre-season conflict in opposition to the Cronulla Sharks.

The reigning premiers have been dominant in opposition to the Sharks, claiming a 34-6 win to sign they are going to be one of many groups to beat as soon as once more in 2022.

Geyer, the son of Panthers legend Mark Geyer, got here on to the sector with 5 minutes to go within the first half and he couldn’t have made a greater begin.

The 21-year-old acquired the ball 20 metres out and stormed by Cronulla’s defence to attain a attempt along with his very first contact.

“We have a new MG,” Fox League commentator Andrew Voss declared.

“That is amazing. Mavrik Geyer, had he touched the ball before? Where is MG. Mavrik Geyer scores a try for Penrith. What a moment.”

NRL nice Brain Anasta exclaimed: “Dreams do come true.”

Geyer’s dream outing continued within the second half when he discovered house and handed to Niwhai Puru, who crossed over to attain. He completed with a attempt, a attempt help and 104 run metres.

Geyer is but to make his NRL debut and it would take a while to crack into Penrith’s star-studded aspect, however he believes he is able to take subsequent step up after plying his commerce in Jersey Flegg (second grade).

“It was mad,” he mentioned of spending time with the Panthers first grade squad throughout the low season.

“Pre-season was really good with the boys.

“It was good to put the points on, that was what we were working for all game. A good little taste of what hopefully the future is.

“The first day of pre-season I was in awe being around them boys, the way they’ve treated me, it was a good start.

“I’ve learned stuff I didn’t even know about football and thought I’d go home and tell mum and dad about it. They were like — what is going on here?”.

In a post-match interview with Fox League, the good-natured teenager mentioned when he realised what it could take to grasp his NRL dream and even dropped an unintentional F-bomb.

“I think it was Jersey Flegg,” Geyer mentioned.

“Just in that pre-season I came off the drink for six weeks and just realised when I did, I was like: ‘F***, sorry (laughing), footy is what I want to do’ and if you put in the work, good things will come.”

Mavrik mentioned his dad was extra nervous than him forward of the sport and provided him some fatherly recommendation.

“He was trying to keep calm at home,” he mentioned, revealing his dad instructed him earlier than the trial sport: ‘Do what you’ve received to do, if you happen to assume you belong right here simply belief your self and all pre-season, if you happen to’ve educated as arduous as you may have, it is going to present, simply do your factor’.

Expert commentators have been equally impressed by Geyer’s efficiency and his constructive angle.

“What a breath of fresh air,” Anasta mentioned.

“He’s a character, he loves a chat. I could interview him all day.”

Panthers legend Greg Alexander added: “I was so happy for him because I know how hard he’s worked.

“And the penny did drop last year when he was playing Flegg and he turned 21 in January.

“Just listening to how much he loved the off-season, training with the first-graders.”