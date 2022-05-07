Son of dictator poised for the presidency as the Philippines goes to the polls

That a Marcos might as soon as once more take energy is sort of unthinkable to folks nonetheless scarred by torture and the dying of their kin, however polls counsel Marcos Jr will win — and by a substantial margin.

Robredo, who’s working as an unbiased supported by a military of citizen campaigners wearing pink, has promised transparency in authorities, to enhance the training system and guarantee free entry to medical doctors.

While a grassroots motion has lately galvanized round her, analysts say Marcos Jr’s push for the presidency is the fruits of a decades-old rebranding marketing campaign to revive the Marcos household’s identify and picture.

Marcos Jr has tied his marketing campaign to his father’s legacy, along with his slogan “rise again” tapping into folks’s nostalgia for his father’s time as a so-called golden period for the nation. In a latest interview with CNN affiliate CNN Philippines , Marcos Jr praised his father, calling him a “political genius” and his mom — the household matriarch and four-time Congresswoman — a “supreme politician.”

Supporters of the Marcos household say the interval was a time of progress and prosperity, characterised by the constructing of main infrastructure initiatives like hospitals, roads and bridges. Critics say that was an phantasm and people initiatives had been pushed by widespread corruption, international loans and ballooning debt.

The Marcos legacy nonetheless haunts the survivors of martial legislation atrocities. They ask how the nation may very well be so fast to forgive the Marcos years and worry what’s going to occur if a Marcos is as soon as once more allowed to rule.

CNN has reached out to Marcos Jr and his marketing campaign for touch upon the allegations into the household’s “ill-gotten wealth,” courtroom instances and on the martial law-era atrocities however has not obtained a response.

The Marcos legacy

The solely son of the authoritarian chief, Marcos Jr entered politics early, turning into vice governor of northern Ilocos Norte province in 1980 on the age of 23.

At the time, the Philippines had been dwelling beneath martial legislation for nearly a decade, a time period when rights teams say tens of hundreds of individuals had been imprisoned, tortured or killed for perceived or actual criticism of the federal government.

Hundreds of their names are inscribed in gold lettering on a Wall of Remembrance within the Bantayog ng mga Bayani (Monument of Heroes) in Quezon metropolis, close to the capital Manila. As Bonifacio Ilagan walks alongside the monument, he pauses at his youthful sister’s identify.

Rizalina P. Ilagan was kidnapped by a particular intelligence unit of the navy within the mid-Nineteen Seventies, her brother mentioned. “She went missing together with nine other activists. And we never got to see her again.”

Bonifacio Ilagan was 23 when he mentioned he was detained and tortured in jail for protesting towards the Marcos regime.

“The worst part of the torture was when they ordered me to pull down my trousers and my underwear and tried to insert a stick through my penis,” mentioned Ilagan, now 70, who’s co-convenor of the group Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law.

“They never cared about human rights. They impressed upon us they had the power of life and death over us because it was martial law. Because they were backed by no less than President Marcos.”

Marcos Jr was 29 when his household had been chased into exile in Hawaii following a People Power Revolution that toppled his father’s regime in 1986. Marcos Sr died in exile three years later, however his household returned in 1991 and have become rich, influential politicians, with successive members of the family representing their dynastic stronghold of Ilocos Norte.

The Marcos household lived a lavish life-style whereas in energy, spending cash on costly artworks and abroad properties, at the same time as debt spiraled and hundreds of thousands suffered in poverty. Former first girl Imelda Marcos was famously identified for her extra spending, which included an intensive designer shoe assortment. She fled the nation with a stash of jewels , together with a uncommon 25-carat pink diamond and Cartier diamond tiara, which was seized by US customs and later valued at $21 million.

Almost 40 years after their fall, the Philippines authorities remains to be attempting to claw again billions of {dollars} in stolen funds.

The Philippines’ Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG) tasked with recovering the household and their associates’ ill-gotten wealth estimates about $10 billion was stolen from the Filipino folks — it has to date recovered about $3 billion and dozens of instances stay energetic.

The household has repeatedly denied utilizing state funds for his or her private use — a declare challenged by a number of courtroom instances.

“When I was young, we were battling against the misgovernance of Ferdinand Marcos Sr,” mentioned Ilagan, now a filmmaker and playwright. “Now I am nearing the departure era, as they say, I find myself fighting against Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

The rebrand

Marcos Jr’s rise to presidential favourite follows a social media marketing campaign to revise historical past, analysts say.

Fatima Gaw, co-covenor of the Philippine Media Monitoring Laboratory, says YouTube is a “breeding ground” for movies that she says deny, distort and even justify the atrocities beneath Marcos Sr.

“They’ve been using a lot of influencers or content creators on YouTube, to peddle this fabricated narrative about the Marcos era being the golden age of the Philippines, that there was peace and order during the time,” mentioned Gaw, who can be assistant professor of communication analysis on the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication.

TikTok can be getting used to attraction to youthful or first-time voters — these too younger to recollect the martial legislation interval. “It’s an arsenal of tools in denialism, distortionism and cherrypicking,” Gaw mentioned.

Marcos Jr has denied utilizing disinformation and informed CNN Philippines that his social media presence is natural.

The Marcos rebrand has additionally been made attainable by the failure of the Philippines authorities and establishments to guard the historical past within the public’s consciousness, Gaw mentioned.

The shock determination In 2016, President Duterte introduced the reinterment of Marcos Sr within the National Heroes’ Cemetery in Manila, a move approved by the Supreme Court.The shock determination triggered protests by opponents who had launched a courtroom problem to have the burial stopped.

Gaw mentioned the disinformation marketing campaign has “primed the public now, in 2022, to feel for Marcos Jr, that he’s actually the victim of a big cover up by the media.”

Other analysts say Marcos Jr merely appeals to Filipinos uninterested in the political bickering and guarantees of progress and financial reform from successive administrations that many really feel have failed to profit unusual folks.

Personalities and dynasties dominate Philippines politics, with energy concentrated within the palms of some elite, influential households. Marcos Jr could also be a part of one of many nation’s most infamous dynasties, however in contrast to Robredo, he has managed to reposition himself as separate from the liberal elites which have lengthy dominated the Philippines’ political panorama.

“The return of the Marcos name is expected mainly because after 1986 revolution gave so much expectation to the Philippine people — to the point of substantial changes in the way politics is practiced and governance is provided to the people,” mentioned Philippines-based political analyst Edmund Tayao.

“But after the revolution, there was a return of the same elites in politics. Expected far reaching institutional reforms did not happen.”

The recognition of Marcos Jr

Marcos Jr’s recognition seems to span ages, professions and social demographics.

Speaking from his residence in Manila, Glenn Mark Blasquez, 37, mentioned he’s voting for Marcos Jr on May 9 as a result of he guarantees the return of formidable infrastructure growth for the web, roads, agriculture and transport.

“We need that momentum,” he mentioned. “We need someone who is also a leader to continue that kind of progress.”

Asked about Marcos Sr’s legacy together with rights violations and graft allegations, Blasquez mentioned he thinks Filipinos “should move forward rather than moving backward.”

“I think the only thing Marcos Jr wants is to continue the legacy of his father to be a good leader, to be a unified country,” he mentioned.

Gerald Cruz, a 33-year-old shopkeeper from Rizal province in Luzon, mentioned he is voting for Marcos Jr as a result of he is promised to proceed President Duterte’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure initiative and lower the price of electrical energy.

“Our electrical bill has more than doubled. If electricity costs keep increasing, everything will be affected,” he mentioned. “He wants to unite the Philippines. That’s what I like about him.”

Sociologist Jayeel Cornelio mentioned Marcos Jr’s message of unity is interesting to voters.

“You don’t get that from the other candidates, that desire for national greatness. And obviously, it has to do with the economy,” mentioned Cornelio, affiliate professor and director of growth research on the Ateneo de Manila college.

But not all voters really feel that means.

Alyza Natiag, 26, from Antipolo, east of Metro Manila, goes home to deal with volunteering for the Robredo marketing campaign, distributing pamphlets and talking to residents.

One of many younger supporters, Natiag mentioned Robredo stands for transparency and good governance, and believes she’s going to assist the poor, sort out corruption, enhance training and restore the belief of the folks in authorities.

Natiag mentioned she’s “very worried” what a Marcos presidency would imply for the nation.

“This is not just our fight, but for the Philippines,” she mentioned. “This is the time for the Philippines to really decide — who becomes president will have a heart for all Filipinos and not just themselves.”

What would a Marcos presidency imply?

The Marcos regime might have ended within the Nineteen Eighties, however campaigners say the Marcoses had been by no means held accountable for the size of their misdeeds and worry Marcos Jr might erode efforts to settle previous injustices.

As President, Marcos Jr could be head of the establishments created to research allegations towards his household’s former regime.

“What’s going to happen to the Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG)? What’s going to happen to that if the President himself comes from exactly that same family? Institutionally, again, what’s going happen to the Commission on Human Rights?” requested sociologist Cornelio.

Speaking to CNN Philippines , Marcos Jr mentioned if he turns into President he would “strengthen” the PCGG and “lead by example” on graft and corruption. He mentioned he would develop the company so its goal isn’t just his household, however different people.

“Instead of directing themselves against the Marcoses only, if I have a relative who is corrupt, then that person’s name will come out, not only us, everyone,” he mentioned.

Some inroads have been made by prosecutors however issues stay unsettled.

Imelda, now 92, was discovered Marcos Jr’s mom,Imelda, now 92, was discovered guilty of corruption in 2018 for illegally funneling state money into personal Swiss foundations she arrange whereas serving as Manila governor throughout her husband’s regime. A Supreme Court attraction stays pending and Imelda by no means went to jail.

And there stays an unsettled property tax of the Marcos household that’s estimated to now be value $3.9 billion, CNN Philippines reports — Marcos Jr and his mom are court-approved executors of the late dictator’s property.

Marcos Jr has repeatedly dismissed the unsettled tax concern and has mentioned he isn’t concerned in ongoing instances into his household’s wealth.

Political analyst Tayao mentioned the nation’s structure and programs of checks and balances are strong sufficient to stop one other Marcos Sr-style dictatorship.

But survivors of martial legislation nonetheless coping with the trauma of the previous say a Marcos Jr presidency will imply the top of justice for victims; the whitewashing of historical past full.

“In the final analysis, it’s democracy in the Philippines that the Marcoses trampled upon. It’s the perversion of values, the culture of impunity,” mentioned martial legislation survivor Ilagan.

“It’s not a battle between two families, it’s a battle — as we say in the literary world — between good and evil.”