Son of victim of Paris attacks calls trial suspect a ‘rotten banana’

“They are as rotten as a rotten banana. They killed my daddy.”

The phrases of a five-year-old boy whose father died within the 2015 Paris terror assaults.

Given his age, Etienne was not current on the particular courtroom of assizes in Paris, the place fourteen individuals are on trial over the deadliest assaults in France since World War II.

But the boy’s shifting phrases had been learn out in courtroom by his household’s lawyer Manon Cournac on Thursday.

Etienne’s father, Antoine, was one in every of 90 individuals who had been killed within the Bataclan live performance corridor throughout the terror assaults on 13 November 2015.

Antoine and Aurore, the boy’s mom, had been each current for an Eagles of Death Metal live performance when the venue was stormed by terrorists of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group. Aurore, who was two months pregnant, survived after being held hostage by the attackers.

Etienne was born seven months later in May 2016 and has grown up by no means figuring out his father.

“To the attention of the defendants: they are as rotten as a rotten banana,” he wrote, in response to Cournac.

“They killed my daddy and that’s really not good. They must not be fed anymore so that they die. I want them to die because they are really horrible. I’m angry because they’re bad.”

The testimonies of the survivors and relations of the 130 victims of the assaults have been a merciless reminder of what number of households had been shattered in November 2015.

“The loss of Antoine is so powerful that it almost takes over,” Aurore informed the courtroom.

“Your hatred will never taint our love and intelligence of the heart. You are nothing and we are everything else. We will continue to fight, day after day.”

Members of the Eagles of Death Metal additionally gave emotional testimony concerning the Bataclan assault on Tuesday.

Salah Abdeslam is the only real surviving member of the IS terrorist cell that carried out the Paris assaults. All different suspects had been killed throughout the assaults by French police or detonated suicide units.

The unprecedented trial in France is predicted to conclude in June.