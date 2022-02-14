SONA 2022: Malema describes Ramaphosa as ‘worst president to have ever occurred to black people’ | News24

Economic Freedom Fighters chief Julius Malema has taken a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

Malema described Ramaphosa because the worst president for black individuals.

The pink berets chief has additionally slammed Ramaphosa’s assertion that the non-public sector, and never the federal government, creates jobs.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief Julius Malema says there isn’t a consistency or implementation of the federal government’s targets resulting from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s perception that every State of the Nation Address (SONA) is the start of a brand new time period as president.

Malema grilled Ramaphosa as he participated within the debate on Ramaphosa’s 2022 SONA tackle, which he delivered on Thursday night time.

“What began as a so-called ‘new dawn’ has become massive unemployment, increased violence against women and children, collapsing hospitals, and the greatest threats against the security of the state in post-democratic South Africa. The fact of the matter is Mr President, your dream of being a president coming true has been a nightmare for the people of South Africa,” Malema mentioned.

Malema mentioned that underneath Ramaphosa’s tenure, the scenario within the nation had gone from dangerous to worse.

“[There is a] dismal failure of the state criminal justice system to decisively deal with gender-based violence and femicide. The local government [sphere], particularly in rural areas, is dysfunctional, with more than 128 municipalities in financial distress. Our education infrastructure is still incomplete and children still go to mud schools and use pit latrines,” Malema mentioned.

MALEMA: THE SOLUTION TO THE MANY DISASTERS DEFINING SA UNDER YOUR MISGUIDANCE AND MISLEADERSHIP will solely come from the individuals of SA who should decisively vote in opposition to the previous liberation motion as a result of it has didn’t develop the productive forces & have didn’t create jobs — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 14, 2022

“Mr President, you should admit that underneath your management, SA is in a worse situation than it has ever been. You are presently the worst president to have ever occurred to black individuals, and we aren’t stunned that black persons are getting poorer underneath your management,” he said.

Malema also slammed Ramaphosa’s assertion that the private sector should lead the creation of jobs.

“There isn’t any non-public capitalist company that has as its main goal the aim of job creation. They are all obsessive about earnings on the expense of our individuals. That is why all main capitalist companies, significantly within the mining sector, are concerned in tax avoidance and illicit monetary flows as a result of they wish to shift their earnings to nations with low or no taxes,” Malema said.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said a system is being set up to coordinate the implementation of all Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recommendations.

“This will overcome gaps in accountability and permit us to observe and detect the place there may be insufficient progress in implementation. While this initiative is a piece in progress, it doesn’t cease us from instantly pursuing the implementation of suggestions the SIU has made in respect of assorted investigations. As a part of our dedication to revamp our nation’s safety providers, we’re within the strategy of placing collectively a plan which can, by the National Security Cluster Secretariat (NSC), be concluded and tabled earlier than the NSC for adoption,” he said.

