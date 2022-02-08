SONA: EFF ditches court bid to have all MPs attend the venue | News24

Julius Malema, chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, on the State of the Nation Address in 2020.

The EFF is not difficult Parliament’s choice to host SONA with a restricted variety of MPs bodily current.

The EFF wished all MPs to, bodily, attend the SONA.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, stated they had been knowledgeable that the EFF deserted its utility.

The EFF has deserted its courtroom bid to have all MPs bodily current for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

The get together launched an pressing utility within the Western Cape High Court after Parliament introduced the SONA could be a hybrid occasion, with a restricted variety of MPs attending bodily, and others connecting just about.

After a hearth gutted the National Assembly constructing, this yr’s SONA might be held on the Cape Town City Hall.

In a press release on Monday, Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, stated well being considerations and budgetary constraints had been additionally thought-about when the choice was made.

“Parliament notes the decision of the EFF to abandon its declaratory and interdictory relief application to have all Members of Parliament physically present during the SONA.

“As a matter of reality and regulation, the EFF was incorrect to claim, in its founding affidavit, that MPs have a authorized proper to be bodily current at SONA as a result of the principles of Parliament permit for each digital and bodily attendance of sittings.

“Due to the format of SONA, it is not necessary that MPs attend in person as there are no deliberations, and MPs are not given the opportunity to put questions to the president,” Mothapo stated.

Since the beginning of Covid-19 induced lockdowns, Parliament has opted to internet hosting conferences just about in addition to a hybrid format, with a restricted variety of MPs in chambers.

“The relief which was sought by the EFF was also in direct contravention of the Covid-19 regulations. It must be noted that the country is still under a state of disaster; therefore, permitting all members to physically be present may affect their constitutional right to health and safety. This is a risk that Parliament, as a national legislature, is not prepared to take,” Mothapo stated.

Only 300 MPs will attend the occasion in individual, whereas the remainder will take part via the digital platform.

Last yr, not a single EFF MP attended SONA in individual, however the get together had wished all its MPs to attend this yr.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly Programming Committee was instructed that, aside from the 300 MPs, 70 friends would additionally attend SONA in individual.

