SONA: Opposition parties accuse president of outsourcing core govt duties to the private sector | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been slammed for admitting throughout his State of the Nation Address that the federal government doesn’t create jobs.

He stated that the non-public sector ought to spearhead this operate.

The EFF stated he was reneging on his earlier dedication.

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the nation throughout his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday that “we have been taking extraordinary measures to enable businesses to grow and create jobs alongside expanded public employment and social protection”.

“We all know that government does not create jobs. Business creates jobs. Around 80 percent of all the people employed in South Africa are employed in the private sector. The key task of government is to create the conditions that will enable the private sector –both big and small – to emerge, to grow, to access new markets, to create new products, and to hire more employees,” he stated.

In response, the EFF stated the president’s admission got here as an incredible shock, provided that he guarantees, in earlier addresses, to create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

“He has passed a motion of no confidence on himself because after promising to create millions of jobs, now he says government can not provide jobs and jobs must be provided by the private sector. In the manifesto of the ANC, which made him president, he committed to creating jobs, the very thing he is now reneging on. Generally, this government has outsourced the responsibility of governing our people into the hands of the private sector.”

“The president has given up, and there is nothing that he is doing; the country is on autopilot at the moment,” EFF chief Julius Malema stated.

Malema additionally lamented the appointment of ex-mining boss, Sipho Nkosi, because the individual accountable for slicing pink tape in authorities, saying the transfer signifies an admission that the Department of Small Business Development failed in its duties.

“It’s a useless exercise (appointing Nkosi) because, in the main, the red tape is caused by National Treasury and can be removed by Treasury. How people get paid and when they get paid is regulated by Treasury. But also, the facilitator of ensuring that small businesses get opportunities should be overseen by the Department of Small Business. This move is an admission that the department has dismally failed,” Malema stated.

He added that Ramaphosa, in appointing Nkosi, had seemingly handed a movement of no confidence in under-fire Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

In the newest a part of the State Capture Inquiry report, inquiry chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo really helpful that regulation enforcement companies examine Ntshavheni with a view to doable prosecution. This is as a result of she was allegedly concerned in backing a doubtful choice to eliminate high executives of state-owned arms producer Denel in 2015 when she served on its board.

On Friday, minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated she would absolutely cooperate with the really helpful investigation by the authorities into her function as a board member at Denel between 2015 and 2018, when three executives have been dismissed in inexplicable circumstances.

The board was led by former president Jacob Zuma’s ex-lawyer, Daniel Mantsha.

Ramaphosa’s SONA additionally obtained criticism from DA leaders John Steenhuisen and Natasha Mazzone who stated it was a disgrace that safety cluster ministers, together with Police Minister Bheki Cele, nonetheless held their positions after such a damning report a panel of consultants put collectively on the civil unrest in components of the nation in July.

Mazzone stated the shortage of motion taken impressed a insecurity within the president and his administration.

Mazzone stated:

Until I see senior ANC leaders being prosecuted or vacating their highly effective positions, I’ll take the president’s guarantees with a pinch of salt.

Cele stated he served on Ramaphosa’s Cabinet on the president’s behest and would take directions from him, and never because of public outcry, on whether or not he didn’t execute his job or not in the course of the July unrest.

“The president has spoken and said that Cabinet will take collective responsibility, and that’s what we will do,” Cele stated.

The police minister additionally took the chance to shift the blame on to nationwide commissioner Khehla Sitole saying, it was he who had not stuffed key senior regulation enforcement roles, which led to the insufficient response to the July unrest.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa stated that on Ramaphosa’s watch, there had been a lacklustre strategy in direction of serving the residents, therefore the numerous issues within the nation.

“The problem makers can’t be the problem solvers as well,” stated Hlengwa.

