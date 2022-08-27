Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Club Owner, Drug Dealer Arrested, Say Police

Sonali Phogat homicide: The fourth arrest was that of a drug seller, police mentioned. (File)

New Delhi/Panaji:

In actor and BJP chief Sonali Phogat’s homicide case, two extra individuals have been arrested, together with the proprietor of the Goa restaurant the place she was seen partying the evening earlier than her dying.

The fourth arrest was that of a drug seller, police mentioned. This brings the full variety of arrests within the Haryana BJP chief’s dying case to 4, together with her two associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh.

Phogat was on the well-known Curlie’s restaurant-cum-nightclub on Anjuna seaside on Monday the place she was forcibly made to drink “some obnoxious substance” blended in water by Sangwan and Singh, the police mentioned yesterday citing safety digicam footage and alleged confessions.

She “felt uneasy” and will barely stroll on her personal after ingesting it, and was taken to the resort, Grand Leoney, by her associates the place they had been staying. The BJP chief was taken to St Anthony’s Hospital subsequent morning the place she was declared introduced lifeless.

A safety digicam footage that emerged yesterday reveals the previous Bigg Boss contestant leaving the restaurant with Sangwan whereas being unable to stroll.

Sangwan and Singh had been arrested on Thursday night in order that they might not destroy the proof, police mentioned.