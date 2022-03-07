Song for “Eurovision 2022” selected – Azerbaijani representative at contest Nadir Rustamli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The tune with which Nadir Rustamli will symbolize Azerbaijan at

the worldwide tune contest Eurovision 2022 has been chosen.

The consultant of Azerbaijan on the contest wrote about this on

his İnstagram web page, Trend stories.

“I’ve been completely thrilled to share this information with you – WE

HAVE THE SONG! We recorded it yesterday and I used to be tremendous joyful trigger

it was the one I’d been actually hoping for”, he wrote.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will likely be held in Turin (Italy),

the semi-finals will likely be held on May 10 and 12, the ultimate on May

14.