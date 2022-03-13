Sonia Gandhi Stays Chief, Congress Decides In 4-Hour Post-Mortem

The celebration will maintain a “Chintan Shivir” (brainstorming session) quickly, sources stated after the night’s assembly of the Working Committee — the celebration’s highest decision-making physique.

“Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will lead us and will take future steps. We all have faith in her leadership,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by information company ANI after the assembly.

“She (Sonia Gandhi) continues to be the president of the party. Detailed discussions were held about the five states elections (at the meeting). We discussed how to take things forward and how we prepare for the forthcoming elections,” Congress’s Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao stated, reported ANI.

More than 50 leaders participated on the assembly — a quantity surpassing the mixed energy of Congress’s MLAs and MPs from the 5 states the place the elections have been held, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.

The scale of Congress defeat had set off a refreshed calls for for sweeping organisational modifications and an accountable management — first launched two years in the past when a gaggle of 23 dissenters — later dubbed the G-23 – wrote an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi.

This time, searing criticism of the highest management got here from different quarters as properly, albeit off the document. There has been criticism that Rahul Gandhi, who dies not maintain any official place after stepping down as Congress president after the celebration’s second straight nationwide election defeat in 2019, continues to name the photographs.

Decisions by him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been seen as being answerable for the celebration’s defeat in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

There are solely three members from the “G-23” within the CWC – Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mukul Wasnik.

Ahead of the assembly, the Congress denied a buzz that the Gandhis will step down from official posts. Several leaders tweeted their assist to Rahul Gandhi.