Sonia O’neal honoured by the BOA Women in Sport Commission | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) Women in Sport Commission lately acknowledged, celebrated and awarded some of the devoted individuals to aquatics in Barbados and arguably within the area.

Sonia O’neal has been chosen because the BOA Women in Sport Commission Esther Maynard Icon awardee for 2022 for her contributions to aquatic sports activities as a coach, official and administrator.

With over three many years concerned in aquatic sports activities, O’neal has developed and mentored a few of Barbados’ high swimmers and officers, organised native, regional and worldwide occasions which have positioned Barbados among the many elite swimming nations on the earth.

“Her conscientious and sustained dedication to the aquatic sports and the advancement of its development in Barbados and indeed the wider Caribbean, is testament to her rise in the sport administratively”

From a supportive mom watching her sons characterize the Alpha Swim Club to the president of that establishment. O’neal progressed to the nationwide stage and have become the president of the Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BASA), and her ambition would carry her on to her present place as Treasurer of the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN).

Several heart-warming, glowing and emotional tributes had been expressed by a few of O’neal’s colleagues, mentees and former athletes, who all referred to her as “Aunty Sonia”.

The title appears to be commonplace within the aquatic circles; connected courtesy of O’neal’s stern however loving character, availability to supply optimistic and progressive phrases to coaches, swimmers and directors, in addition to her maternal presence on the Aquatic Center the place she is ever-present to make everybody really feel welcome.

Esther Maynard Icon winner Sonia O’neal (middle) and chairperson of the BOA Women in Sport Commission Ytannia Wiggins (left) pay attention attentively whereas in dialog with BOA President Sandra Osborne

Former nationwide swimmers Aisha Norville, Terrence Haynes and Akilah Lashley have all benefited from the mentorship of O’neal and are head coaches at their respective golf equipment.

Norville is the Head Coach at O’neal’s former membership Alpha Swim Club, and he or she acknowledged that O’Neal has been a constant characteristic in her life who has impressed her to attain and all the time pursue excellence.

These sentiments had been echoed by Seaside Aquatics Head Coach Terrence Haynes who labelled O’Neal as an unmatched asset to the aquatic neighborhood.

Lashley, of New Wave Swim Club, mentioned she owns her personal membership, because of the mentorship, motivation and inspiration of O’neal.

Friend and fellow administrator Errol E Clarke, an International Swimming Association (FINA) Bureau Member lauded O’neal’s dedication to the event of aquatics domestically and internationally whereas figuring out her regular development all through the ranks.

“Her conscientious and sustained dedication to the aquatic sports activities and the development of its improvement in Barbados and certainly the broader Caribbean is testomony to her rise within the sport administratively.

She has risen from being a member of her native membership to being president of the native swimming group for 12 years to being treasurer of the regional physique CCCAN”.

O’neal poses along with her award whereas flanked by Esther Maynard (left) and President of the BOA Sandra Osborne

President of Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) Lady Cheryl Forde graciously thanked O’neal for the trail she has laid for aquatics in Barbados and her steady contributions to the event of the game throughout the area.

In her acceptance speech, O’neal, whereas thanking the BOA Women in Sports Commission for recognizing and deciding on her as this yr’s awardee, humbly acknowledged every of those that paid tributes to her.

O’neal pledged to proceed strolling on the trail travelled by different excellent ladies in sports activities, whereas all the time giving her greatest to make sure that Barbados is proudly represented on the worldwide scene.

President of the Barbados Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) Lady Cheryl Forde and O’neal

“Esther’s (Maynard) footwear are very massive footwear to fill and certainly I’m very humbled that I used to be even thought of that I might fill her footwear.

So, I need to say because of everybody, and I’ll actually proceed to play my half in guaranteeing that Barbados and all that we do on the swimming pool is completed in such a method that it’s acknowledged to worldwide requirements.