Sonnalli Seygall looks sizzling hot in skimpy bikini during her Turkey vacation; see photos : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Sonnalli Seygall is elevating temperature sharing sizzling and scorching footage from her Turkey trip. The actress, who is sort of energetic on social media and retains her followers updated sharing her journey, health and entertaining clips, shared just a few solar kissed footage from her Turkey trip.

Sonnalli Seygall seems to be scorching sizzling in skimpy bikini throughout her Turkey trip; see images

The actress seemed smoking sizzling in golden bikini paired with jewellery items and her hair tied in a bun. She captioned the image as “A typical day at the @museumhotel. ”

On the work entrance, Sonnalli Seygall will subsequent star in Noorani Chehra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon.

