Sonny Bill pounds Hall in one round defeat

Sonny Bill Williams has blasted Barry Hall out inside two minutes and says Paul Gallen may very well be his subsequent opponent.

New Zealand’s twin code rugby star Williams demolished AFL nice in Sydney on Wednesday evening, dominating from the opening seconds.

Williams jolted the Sydney Swans premiership winner within the first half minute with some crisp correct pictures.

Hall was down after simply 47 seconds, although referee Les Fear stated he did not see a punch.

It regarded like Hall had been hit with a left hook and he appeared unsteady after standing up.

Within 40 seconds, the 45-year-old returned to the canvas after taking a few large pictures,

A ruthless Williams ended the competition just a few second later, after he landed a giant proper hand that felled Hall, prompting Fear to finish the one-sided contest after one minute 55 seconds.

The 36-year-old Williams, who weighed in 11 kilos heavier than Hall, improved his skilled file to 9-0 whereas Hall dropped to 0-1-1.

“There’s a reason why only one per cent of people do this type of stuff. So much respect for Barry and his team for coming in and doing this,” Williams stated.

“Because I was nervous before the fight.”

Asked about his subsequent combat, Williams referred to the long-talked about match-up towards fellow former NRL nice Gallen.

“There’s talk of Gallen, so maybe Gallen,” SBW stated to rousing cheers from the group.

Paul Fleming (28-1) gained 5 regional tremendous featherweight belts with a unanimous 10-round factors win over Jackson England (13-2) in an excellent primary occasion contest.

Fleming was knocked down by a proper hand within the second spherical however recovered to jolt his opponent with a left in the identical spherical.

Both males suffered a reduce close to an eye fixed however pounded one another all through the combat.

Another winner on the undercard was skilled debutant Rahim Mundine, the third era of the excellent Australian boxing household.

With each father Anthony and grandfather Tony in his nook providing recommendation, mild heavyweight Rahim scored a unanimous four-round factors win over Fijian Lepani Levatia (1-5).

Mundine displayed among the traits of his father, utilising slick feints and generally carrying his fingers low and regarded relaxed and composed and fired off some slick flurries of blows.