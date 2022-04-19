Sonoma State president separates from husband amid sexual harassment, retaliation scandal

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki, who’s dealing with rising criticism of her dealing with of sexual harassment allegations involving her husband, introduced Monday that she is separating from her partner.

Sakaki stated in an announcement that she was “disavowing the words and actions of my husband, Patrick McCallum,” who she stated despatched emails to family and friends in regards to the allegations that Sakaki referred to as “inaccurate and unauthorized.” McCallum is a distinguished larger training lobbyist and official volunteer on the Sonoma campus who has represented the college at many occasions along with his spouse.

The announcement comes after a Times investigation reporting that California State University paid $600,000 this yr to settle a declare with a Sonoma State provost who reported retaliation and sexual harassment allegations involving Sakaki and her husband.

The provost alleged that she confronted retaliation from Sakaki, her boss, after she reported the sexual harassment accusations about McCallum to high officers on the chancellor’s workplace, information within the case present.

Sakaki and McCallum issued statements final week saying he had achieved nothing flawed, and Sakaki denied retaliating in opposition to Vollendorf, saying the accusations “are utterly without basis.”

At an Academic Senate assembly on Thursday, college voiced criticism and raised frustrations over the allegations. One college member requested Sakaki if her husband would nonetheless attend fundraising occasions. Sakaki stated {that a} determination had not been made, however that the sensitivity of the campus can be considered.

Another college member informed Sakaki she believed her husband owed the ladies who alleged harassment an apology. A day later, McCallum issued one, saying “I want to apologize to anyone who has felt uncomfortable in my presence or through my actions. It was never my intent to act disrespectfully but it’s clear that I made some people uncomfortable. For that, I’m truly sorry.”

Within days, McCallum despatched out an e-mail during which he references the “hurtful allegations” detailed in The Times’ investigation and criticizes former Provost Lisa Vollendorf, whose allegations led to the settlement, in accordance with an e-mail that was reviewed by Times reporters.

The e-mail was one in every of a number of rambling messages, together with some to a Times reporter, that McCallum despatched in current days.

Sakaki stated the e-mail to family and friends was “sent without my knowledge or consent and does not reflect my viewpoint. I consider the matters between Dr. Vollendorf and me to be resolved,” she stated.

“I ask for privacy and time to address these personal matters,” Sakaki added, “as I continue my service to our campus and community.”

The Times’ investigation famous that Vollendorf supplied CSU officers with the names of three ladies who reported inappropriate touching or feedback by McCallum and three extra individuals who stated they witnessed such conduct.

The CSU’s former Title IX officer interviewed three folks — two complainants and an obvious witness — in regards to the allegations. One individual declined to be interviewed. Ultimately, no formal investigation was launched after CSU officers stated that these interviewed declined to proceed. Two complainants, who spoke with The Times on the situation of anonymity, stated that fears of job loss and injury to the president’s repute prompted them to not go ahead.

One complainant stated she later informed the Title IX officer that she believed Sakaki had retaliated in opposition to her over the claims.

A former interim vp on the college informed The Times that he reported related allegations in 2019 in opposition to McCallum on behalf of his employees to normal counsel Andrew Jones, however that nobody adopted up with him.

Gordon McDougall, who directed Sonoma State’s University Advancement Division earlier than retiring in 2020, informed The Times he modified schedules to forestall ladies on his crew from working with McCallum throughout campus occasions following “complaints of inappropriate touching and comments.”