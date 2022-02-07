Sonu Sood gorges on samosas in new promo of Roadies. Tweeple react

Ever because it was introduced that actor Sonu Sood will host the brand new season of Roadies, it has left followers of the long-running actuality present extraordinarily excited. Now, a promo of the present has launched by which the actor is seen savouring samosas at a roadside stall in Moga whereas speaking about this season of the truth sequence. Sood posted the video on his personal deal with and it has since collected a number of reactions on the platform. Sonu Sood additionally started trending on Twitter.

“A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of its kind!” he wrote because the caption of the video.

In the video, Sonu Sood mentions that journey will happen in South Africa. As he relishes the samosas, he additionally interacts with the proprietor of the stall, named Joginder Prasad, who guarantees him free samosas after the actor asks him to come back to South Africa.

Watch the video under:

Sonu Sood gained an enormous following on social media as a consequence of his efforts to assist folks from all walks of life throughout the throughout the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

“Congratulations@SonuSood Sir,” commented a person. “Good Sonu ji. If you will host Roadies, it will be terrific,” wrote one other. “I can organise samoosas in South Africa for you. In which city are you coming?” reacted a 3rd.

Fans are eagerly ready to see Sonu Sood work together with contestants on the present. Earlier, many posted memes about him personally dropping contestants dwelling after their elimination, referring to his sort actions in direction of these in want throughout the lockdown.

Sonu Sood has changed Rannvijay Singha because the host of MTV Roadies. The shoot of the present will start within the second week of February in South Africa and is anticipated to go air in March 2022 on MTV India.