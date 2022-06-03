Sony Sports to broadcast four-part series on India’s Test journey in England – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Come 25 June, 2022, it is going to mark 90 years since India toured England for an solely Test, the primary time India performed a Test since being granted an ICC full member standing.

India have been captained by the legendary CK Nayudu, however went onto lose that match by 158 runs.

What would, nevertheless, comply with for India as a Test staff have been 9 collection victories over England in England over the past 90 years, with the final of them coming in 2007 beneath Rahul Dravid’s captaincy.

On 1 June, broadcasters Sony Sports Network launched a promo video of Architects in white – The story of India Cricket in England, a four-part collection that will likely be aired on the community from 16 to 19 June.

The four-part collection will see legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Chetan Sharma, Nick Knight amongst others reminiscing India’s Test journey in England.

In the promo, Gavaskar may be seen saying: “Britain ruled over India for such a long time, and there was always a little added edge when Indians played against Englishmen.”

“We all wanted to beat England in England. That was the big thing,” he later provides.

Chetan Sharma goes onto add: “When you visit England, you see how much it means to Indians living there.”

Team India, in the meantime, are slated to play the rescheduled Test in England, with the match to happen in Birmingham. India presently lead the collection 2-1, which was postponed because of rise in COVID-19 circumstances in September final 12 months.