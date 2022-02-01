Sophie Choudry sings Oo Antava, Malaika Arora reacts. Watch viral video

If you’re acquainted with Instagram, then you definitely would possibly know what sort of a viral wave the music Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise has created on the app. Hopping onto this development are many people who find themselves seen dancing to this music, acing the hook steps. But just lately, Sophie Choudry has taken to her Instagram web page to share a video of herself singing the music.

The actor-singer is heard singing the viral Oo Antava music with loads of perfection and enthusiasm. This video has gone extraordinarily viral and has acquired a number of reactions from celebrities together with Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish amongst others.

“I promised I’d try so this had to be done…Such an epic song. Please excuse the mistakes. How did I do?” she captioned this video of herself singing Oo Antava. She additionally proceeded to tag the unique singer, Indravathi Chauhan and complimented her for a way nicely she carried out it.

Watch Sophie Choudry’s Oo Antava cowl under:

The video was posted on Instagram round 5 days in the past. So far, the video has gone massively viral and acquired 1.9 lakh likes. It has additionally acquired many feedback from celebrities and the numbers solely maintain going up.

“Fabbbbb,” posted Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika Arora took to the feedback part to submit elevating fingers emojis. “Woohoo! Awesome. On point on everything except one word,” noticed Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish. “Wow, super cool. You checked all boxes on awesomeness list,” posted an Instagram consumer.

What are your ideas on this video by Sophie Choudry?