Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry launch Birmingham Phoenix campaign with solid win

Birmingham Phoenix 161 for five (Perry 58, Devine 48) beat Welsh Fire 142 for five (Beaumont 39, Elwiss 2-29) by 19 runs

Birmingham Phoenix notched the second-highest complete of the ladies’s Hundred as they beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs at a blisteringly sizzling Sophia Gardens.

After a slowish begin, by which they have been scoring at a run a ball within the first 20 and misplaced the wickets of Eve and Amy Jones, Phoenix picked up the tempo to take 22 runs off the following set of 5 balls from Annabel Sutherland.

Welsh Fire skipper Tammy Beaumont led the cost with a 47-run opening partnership with Hayley Matthews. Matthews hammered 20 off 15 balls, whereas Beaumont notched 39 off 34 earlier than she was stumped by Amy Jones off opposing skipper Devine.

Despite taking place by 19 runs, Fire went on to bag their highest rating within the competitors with 142 for five.

Having reached the eliminator final season, Phoenix recruited effectively within the low season and made fist of being put in by Fire. Aussie import Perry loved an excellent debut within the match and her glorious innings of 58 off 31 balls included 10 fours to earn her the Hero of the Match award.

Having seen two wickets fall very cheaply on the high of the innings, Perry dug in with Devine to placed on 46 for the third wicket. Between them they turned that conservative begin into an innings with actual momentum, Devine hitting seven fours and two sixes in her 48.

Those two most strikes got here off Matthews, as 18 runs got here in her first set of 5. That took Phoenix to 60 off 30, and though Devine departed quickly after to Katie George’s first ball, Perry and Molineux supplied a closing flourish that took them to their best-ever complete – 5 runs wanting the 166 notched by Northern Superchargers in opposition to Fire final summer time.

Lauren Filer, whose 20 balls price simply 20 runs, was the choose of the Fire bowlers, with Claire Nicholas taking 2 for 26.

The chase from Fire was energetic and modern, with a ramp shot from Beaumont for six being the spotlight. The skipper steered her crew to 32 runs within the powerplay and appeared set with Matthews till the latter was caught off the second ball from Abtaha Maqsood. Rachael Hynes hit some good shot in her quickfire 14 and Sutherland notched 34 earlier than she departed.