Sorokin, Isles spoil Price’s return with win over Canadiens

MONTREAL — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 44 saves to tie the New York franchise document for shutouts in a season with seven, serving to the Islanders spoil Carey Price’s season debut in a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night time.

Before the sport, the Canadiens acknowledged Islanders nice and Montreal native Mike Bossy with a tribute and second of silence. Bossy died late Thursday at 65.

“It was a fitting place to be,” Islanders ahead Josh Bailey mentioned. “We were certainly motivated to play well and try to get a win for him.”

Price stopped 17 pictures, giving up objectives to Zach Parise and Noah Dobson in a 1:44 span within the third interval. Brock Nelson added an empty-net objective.

“It was a lot of fun. It made me feel really, I guess, wanted,” Price mentioned. “It was definitely emotional but I was able to stifle that and stay focused because I wanted to play well tonight.”

Canadiens part-owner Micheal Andlauer gave his season tickets to Price’s household to ensure that them to have the ability to watch the goaltender up shut.

“It didn’t feel quite normal, but pretty close,” Price mentioned. “Definitely having my family here and being able to see them in warmups. They were able to sit by the Zamboni gate in the second period so that was a lot of fun for me.”

Price performed for the primary time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. He spent months recovering from offseason knee surgical procedure, however paused his rehabilitation after voluntarily getting into the NHL’s participant help program final fall. He has mentioned he entered this system for substance abuse and in January famous his profession may very well be in jeopardy.

“It was almost ideal just to be able to take the game in without being swarmed at the start,” Price mentioned. “The guys played great tonight, I thought we deserved a better fate. I got to tip my hat to the guy at the other end.”

Sorokin has 10 profession shutouts. He tied the workforce document set by Chico Resch in 1975-76 and matched by Semyon Varlamov final season.

Corey Schueneman turned over the puck within the offensive zone, resulting in Parise’s objective. Matt Barzal arrange the rating at 4:25. Dobson then beat Price from the fitting faceoff circle at 6:09.

Parise remembered Bossy.

“The impact he had on the organization, I think there was definitely extra motivation for us to get the win regardless of how we did it,” Parise mentioned. “It wasn’t the best game we played all year but we hung in there, had great goals and I think it was just really important for us to get a win on a day like today.”

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Toronto on Sunday night time.

Canadiens: Host Washington on Saturday night time.