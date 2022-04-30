Sorrowful Funeral For Mentally Disabled Indian-Origin Man Hanged In Singapore

About 250 mourners gathered at Nagaenthran Dharmalingam’s dwelling to pay closing respects.

Singapore:

Hundreds of mourners wept, learn prayers and banged drums Friday on the funeral of a mentally disabled Malaysian man whose hanging in Singapore this week sparked a global outcry.

Nagaenthran Ok. Dharmalingam, convicted of trafficking a small quantity of heroin into the city-state, was executed Wednesday after greater than a decade on demise row.

His case sparked widespread anger, with critics together with the United Nations and European Union saying that hanging somebody with an mental incapacity breaches worldwide legislation.

Singapore insists the demise penalty has helped preserve the nation one among Asia’s most secure locations.

In the 34-year-old’s hometown of Tanjung Rambutan, in northern Perak state, about 250 mourners gathered at his dwelling to pay their closing respects, in response to an AFP reporter.

Nagaenthran was a member of Muslim-majority Malaysia’s ethnic Indian Hindu minority, and the funeral adopted the group’s traditions, with sobbing family inserting flowers on his coffin.

Prayers had been learn, drums banged and fireworks set off, earlier than the physique was carried to a hearse to be transported to a crematorium.

“My brother was a wonderful person and we will miss him dearly,” his sister, Sarmila Dharmalingam, instructed AFP.

“Our worst nightmares have come true.”

“My humble message to the world — please abolish the death sentence,” she added.

Nagaenthran was arrested aged 21 as he tried to enter Singapore with a bundle of heroin weighing about 43 grams (one and a half ounces) — equal to roughly three tablespoons.

Supporters say he had an IQ of 69, a degree recognised as a incapacity, and was coerced into committing the crime.

But Singapore has defended the execution, with its drug enforcement company saying Nagaenthran “knew what he was doing” when he dedicated the crime and the courts had discovered he didn’t have an mental incapacity.

Singapore resumed executions final month after a hiatus of greater than two years, and activists worry authorities are set to embark on a wave of hangings.

But there was reduction Thursday for an additional Malaysian convicted of medication offences, Datchinamurthy Kataiah, after he received a bid to delay his hanging.

Datchinamurthy, who was discovered responsible of trafficking heroin into Singapore, had been scheduled to be executed Friday but it surely was postponed as he has one other pending case within the courts.

