Sorry guys, it’s been proven: Women really are better drivers than men – Netstar tech data | Wheels

• New information suggests ladies are higher drivers than males, says Nestar.

• The information has been collected from women and men drivers by measuring varied metrics, says Netstar.

• Women outscored males on all metrics no matter the kind of car pushed.

You see a poorly parked car, and a person would say, “it must be a woman”. If somebody is driving too sluggish within the right-hand lane, “it must be a woman.”

Men have been mud-slinging ladies as horrible drivers for so long as anybody can keep in mind. Now, the male species have to eat their phrases as new telematics information from Netstar has revealed that girls are certainly higher drivers than males.

Women in Wheels | Meet Natalie Weston, one of the most skillful drivers in SA

The perception stems from customer-incident information launched by stolen car restoration and fleet intelligence firm Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron.

Close up of a feminine truck driver. Getty Images

Arrive Alive’s Johan Jonck says: “It is generally accepted that men are more dangerous on the roads than women drivers. This is why car insurance companies and clever people with numbers (actuaries) calculate reduced car insurance premiums for female drivers.

Jonck also says: “Testosterone-driven male species would possibly pose a greater accident risk on account of the next contributing components:

• Over-confidence

• Showing-off

• Excessive dashing

• More situations of drunk driving and late-night driving

• Greater vulnerability to street rage

“Thus, I am also convinced that the lower risk posed by female drivers could be as a result of:

• Driving shorter distances

• Driving at lower speeds

• Greater responsibility in transporting children in urban areas

• Less driving late at night and while intoxicated

• The ability of many working-from-home women or stay-at-home moms [not many nowadays] to structure their driving away from rush hour and dangerous areas.”

Women are higher drivers than males, in line with new information from Netstar. Getty Images

So how is that this information collected?

Netstar says the brand new information calculates registered incidences of car impacts, harsh braking, harsh acceleration, and harsh cornering as a proportion of complete female and male clients. And in line with the intelligence firm, ladies carried out higher than males on each metric.

Registered car impacts (e.g. hitting potholes, kerbs, or different automobiles) by ladies clients represented 1.3% of the whole variety of Netstar’s feminine buyer base through the interval measured, in comparison with 1.4% for males. Regarding harsh braking, registered incidents symbolize 16.9% of feminine drivers and 22.8% of males. The numbers for harsh acceleration are 4.5% for girls and 10% for males. For harsh cornering, the proportions are 13.2% (ladies) vs 18.8% (males).

Netstar Chief Technology Officer Clifford de Wit says: “The findings indicate that our female customers drove better than our male during the four months that we measured data.

“It was gathered utilizing Netstar telematics – a mixture of car sensors, GPS, and telecommunications know-how, and helps rising choices like usage-based car insurance coverage and underwriting.”

The data provide direct, real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour, which allows them to set relevant premiums and incentivise safe and more sustainable driving.

However, this new data is not just based on local metrics. The Netstar data support the findings of a recent survey of road fatality data in the UK. The study by Injury Prevention, a publication of the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research (SAVIR), found a significant gender imbalance in driving performance and the risk posed by male drivers.

The data found there were more fatalities per billion kilometres travelled among men than there were among women. This was true for all vehicle types – cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, buses, and bicycles.

“Despite the result of such research, we encourage drivers of all gender identities to drive safely and to make use of their telematics information to enhance their efficiency and defend lives”, de Wit concludes.