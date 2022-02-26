Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Associated Press journalists round Ukraine and past are documenting army exercise throughout Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying army claims and counterclaims, figuring out precisely what is going on is troublesome. Here’s a take a look at what may very well be confirmed Friday.

Activity with direct witnesses:

— Explosions heard from central Kyiv, about 800 meters (half a mile) from the president’s headquarters.

— Multistory residence constructing in Kyiv hit by shelling, with main harm, on the jap aspect of the Dneiper River that cuts by the capital, 13 kilometers (8 miles) southeast of the federal government quarter.

— Shooting close to a predominant thoroughfare main into central Kyiv from the south.

— Ukrainian troopers evacuating an unmarked army automobile broken by gunfire in Kyiv, within the Obolon district about 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the federal government quarter.

— Ukrainian army establishing defensive positions at bridges round Kyiv. Armored personnel carriers driving by Kyiv streets. Ukrainian authorities positioned snowplows at some spots alongside Kyiv roads to pressure visitors to decelerate.

— Russian missile launcher seen on the sting of the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv, shelling heard within the distance.

— A bridge destroyed at Ivankiv, some 60 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of Kyiv.

Announced by Ukrainian and Russian authorities, and others:

— A second Russian army transport aircraft was shot down Saturday close to Bila Tserkva, 50 miles (85 kilometers) south of Kyiv, in line with two American officers with direct data of circumstances on the bottom in Ukraine.

— Russian Airborne Forces on the outskirts of Kyiv early Saturday attacked Ukrainian models on three sides, however Ukrainian troops have been capable of repel among the assaults, in line with two American officers with direct data of circumstances on the bottom in Ukraine.

— Ukraine’s army stated Friday it had shot down a Russian army transport aircraft carrying paratroopers close to Vasylkiv, a metropolis 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Kyiv, an account confirmed by a senior American intelligence official. It was unclear what number of have been on board. Transport planes can carry as much as 125 paratroopers. Russia has not commented on the incident.

— A senior American intelligence official with direct data of circumstances on the bottom in Ukraine stated the capital metropolis of Kyiv was beneath missile bombardment late Friday evening. The official, who spoke on situation of anonymity, had no quick data on what targets may need been hit.

— Russia’s army stated it has taken over Melitopol, a metropolis within the Zaporizhzhia area in southern Ukraine 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) off of the Azov Sea coast. The declare couldn’t be independently verified.

— Ukraine’s nuclear vitality regulator stated increased than ordinary gamma radiation ranges have been detected within the space across the Chernobyl nuclear plant, website of the world’s worst nuclear accident, after it was seized by the Russian army. The International Atomic Energy Agency stated the reported ranges don’t pose any hazard to the general public. The Russian Defense Ministry stated radiation ranges within the space have remained regular.

— Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko stated gunfire and explosions in a number of components of town got here as Ukrainian troops have been combating teams of Russian saboteurs. He additionally stated 5 explosions hit an space close to a significant energy plant on town’s jap outskirts. No electrical energy outages have been instantly reported.

— U.Okay. Defense Intelligence Chief Sir Jim Hockenhull says Russia launched a collection of strikes on targets in Kyiv in a single day and that a number of rocket launchers have been employed in Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 137 “heroes,” together with 10 army officers, had been killed. The Ukrainian army stated it has killed over 1,000 Russian troops whereas warding off Moscow’s invasion. The Russian army hasn’t reported any casualties throughout the assault. Neither declare may very well be independently verified.

— The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights stated its staffers have up to now verified no less than 127 civilian casualties, 25 individuals killed and 102 injured, largely from shelling and airstrikes.

— The Russian army stated it took management of an airport exterior the Ukrainian capital. The airport in Hostomel, a city 7 kilometers (4 miles) from Kyiv, has a runway lengthy sufficient to obtain all varieties of plane, together with the most important cargo planes. Its seizure permits Russia to airlift troops on to Kyiv’s outskirts.

— The Russian Defense Ministry stated its forces sealed the cities of Sumy and Konotop in northeastern Ukraine. It stated they’ve knocked out 211 army infrastructure services. The claims couldn’t be independently confirmed.

— The mayor stated a college constructing was hit by a Ukrainian shell within the rebel-held metropolis of Horlivka in jap Ukraine, killing its headteacher and a instructor; rebels who maintain Donetsk stated town’s predominant hospital was broken by shelling however there have been no casualties.

— Moldova’s nationwide naval company stated a Moldovan-flagged ship was hit by a missile in “neutral waters” within the Black Sea, leaving two crew members critically injured.

— A U.S. protection official stated a Russian amphibious assault was underway, and hundreds of Russian naval infantry have been transferring ashore from the Sea of Azov, west of Mariupol. The official stated Ukrainian air defenses have been degraded however are nonetheless working, and that a few third of the fight energy that Russia massed round Ukraine is now within the nation.

— British Intelligence Chief Sir Jim Hockenhull says Russia launched a collection of strikes on targets in Kyiv in a single day and that a number of rocket launchers have been employed in Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

———

Follow AP’s protection of the Ukraine disaster at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine