Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim fifties cap Khulna Tigers victory

They climbed to 3rd place within the BPL by handing a 15-run defeat to Sylhet Sunrisers

Khulna Titans 182 for 3 (Soumya 82*, Mushfiqur 62*) beat Sylhet Sunrisers 167 for six (Anamul 47, Mosaddek 38*) by 15 runs

How the match performed out

Khulna Titans climbed to 3rd place within the BPL by handing a 15-run defeat to Sylhet Sunrisers. After Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim struck fifties, the Khulna bowlers managed to defend 182 runs regardless of a soapy ball within the heavy Sylhet dew.

In their first dwelling recreation, Sylhet crashed to their sixth loss in seven matches. If dropping wasn’t sufficient, their primary quick bowler Taskin Ahmed was dominated out for the remainder of the match attributable to a again harm forward of the sport. Sylhet have been also penalised five runs for altering the situation of the ball. New captain Ravi Bopara ‘s inauspicious begin grew to become additional complicated when he did not give the team’s leading wicket-taker Nazmul Islam a single over.

Khulna did not thoughts any of it. They recovered from 46 for 3 on the finish of the powerplay, when Mushfiqur and Sarkar added 136 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket, taking Khulna to a match-winning whole.

Big hit

Mushfiqur hit his sixteenth fifty within the BPL, however the first on this season. He struck a few of his trademark photographs, together with sixes over midwicket and backward sq. leg, and 6 fours across the floor. Sarkar reached his fourth BPL half-century, which included two sixes over midwicket and long-on. As a pleasing shock, Sarkar appeared to focus much less on the great photographs, and extra on accumulating the runs

When defending the entire, veteran left-arm spinner Nabil Samad eliminated Lendl Simmons within the sixth over. Anamul Haque could not make a lot of an influence along with his 47 off 33 balls. Mohammad Mithun and Bopara fell inside three balls of one another, leaving Colin Ingram and Mosaddek a mountain to climb.

Alauddin Babu supplied an entertaining end when he struck Kamrul Islam Rabbi for 3 consecutive sixes within the last over during which they wanted 36 to win. But Rabbi managed to maintain him down to 2 runs within the final three balls to select up the win.

Big miss

Bopara’s blunder of not utilizing their prime wicket-taker Nazmul was a significant speaking level. There wasn’t a query of dew for many of the innings, as each offspinners Mosaddek Hossain and Sohag Gazi bowled their full quota of 4 overs every.

At occasions captains within the BPL have tended to maintain their left-arm spinners away when a left-hand batters are on the crease. And course Sarkar was round for a very long time, however right-hander Mushfiqur was within the center too. ESPNcricinfo additionally realized that Nazmul wasn’t injured; he fielded the complete 20 overs. Unless one thing has been missed, there was no cricketing cause for not giving even one over to Nazmul.