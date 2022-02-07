Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim fifties cap Khulna Tigers victory
They climbed to 3rd place within the BPL by handing a 15-run defeat to Sylhet Sunrisers
Khulna Titans 182 for 3 (Soumya 82*, Mushfiqur 62*) beat Sylhet Sunrisers 167 for six (Anamul 47, Mosaddek 38*) by 15 runs
How the match performed out
Khulna did not thoughts any of it. They recovered from 46 for 3 on the finish of the powerplay, when Mushfiqur and Sarkar added 136 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket, taking Khulna to a match-winning whole.
Big hit
Mushfiqur hit his sixteenth fifty within the BPL, however the first on this season. He struck a few of his trademark photographs, together with sixes over midwicket and backward sq. leg, and 6 fours across the floor. Sarkar reached his fourth BPL half-century, which included two sixes over midwicket and long-on. As a pleasing shock, Sarkar appeared to focus much less on the great photographs, and extra on accumulating the runs
Big miss
Bopara’s blunder of not utilizing their prime wicket-taker Nazmul was a significant speaking level. There wasn’t a query of dew for many of the innings, as each offspinners Mosaddek Hossain and Sohag Gazi bowled their full quota of 4 overs every.
At occasions captains within the BPL have tended to maintain their left-arm spinners away when a left-hand batters are on the crease. And course Sarkar was round for a very long time, however right-hander Mushfiqur was within the center too. ESPNcricinfo additionally realized that Nazmul wasn’t injured; he fielded the complete 20 overs. Unless one thing has been missed, there was no cricketing cause for not giving even one over to Nazmul.
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84