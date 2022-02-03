Sourav Ganguly says BCCI looking to host IPL 2022 league matches in Mumbai and Pune – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

There was a whole lot of dubiety concerning IPL 2022 being held this 12 months amid a quickly looming COVID-19 shadow owing to the Omicron wave. However, dates have been introduced, gamers have been reshuffled, two new groups have been launched and upcoming the mega public sale on 12 and 13 February is ready to get the ball rolling.

However, there’s was nonetheless confusion concerning the place the matches could be performed — on Indian soil or in UAE. As per a current report by Sportstar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that IPL 2022 would most probably be performed in India till and until “COVID-19 hit the roof”.

Ganguly additionally stated the league matches would doubtless be performed in Maharashtra — Mumbai and Pune — including {that a} name for the knockout stage venues could be taken later.

It nonetheless stays to be decided whether or not spectators could be allowed within the stands.

The dates for IPL 2022 are but to be issued by BCCI however as per hints by board secretary Jay Shah, the league might start round March-end.

As for India’s upcoming assignments, Ganguly additionally confirmed Bengaluru because the venue for the pink-ball Test in opposition to Sri Lanka within the report.

