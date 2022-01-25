Sources: Suspect In Shooting Of NYPD Officers Had Multiple Weapons, Including AR-15 With 20 Rounds Hidden Under Mattress

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A two-hour vigil was held Monday evening outdoors the thirty second Precinct for slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.

Many with damaged hearts confirmed up with dozens of flowers and candles that have been unfold throughout the sidewalk, as a method to honor each Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora, who have been each shot within the line of responsibility on Friday evening after responding to a name for a home disturbance in Harlem. Mora, 27, remains in grave condition at NYU Langone.

At the rising memorial, many got here out to pay their respects to 22-year-old Rivera, who died from his wounds.

They did that with prayer, led by a number of native pastors and bishops, and so they listened to NYPD officers and group leaders, who’re hoping to show the ache into objective, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

“My prayer is deeper than just for my brothers and sisters in uniform. My prayers have been for this city, for this nation, that something good will come of this. If anybody thinks this is the only gunfire we have in this city and that police officers are the only victims of that gunfire, I don’t know what world you live in,” Brian Downey mentioned.

“I hope things change,” added Wacar Lewis of Harlem.

Some of the leaders who have been on the vigil mentioned they’re planning to go to Albany and Washington D.C. to ignite that change.

“And it’s not just the community, it’s our legislators, who we need to pass these laws to strengthen, strengthen, strengthen those policies and practices that we need to eliminate these illegal guns,” Michelle Tege mentioned.

The suspect in Friday’s shootings, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, died Monday, officers mentioned.

Sources instructed CBS2 he had a number of weapons, together with a legally bought loaded AR-15 with 20 rounds in it that was discovered between a mattress and field spring.

But it was a stolen gun from Baltimore that he fired in his mom’s house after that home name led to tragedy.

Rivera’s wake will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Thursday, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral mass will likely be held the subsequent day, additionally at St. Patrick’s, beginning at 9 a.m.