South Africa confirm T20 tour of India | Cricket News – Times of India
South Africa have confirmed a five-match Twenty20 International tour of India in June, a warm-up for each side forward of the World Cup in Australia in October and November.
South Africa will tackle their hosts within the tour opener in Delhi on June 9, earlier than additional matches in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, ending on June 19.
“It is an enormous white-ball season for our group, with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this 12 months and the (50-over) World Cup happening in India subsequent 12 months,” Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki stated in a press release on Saturday.
“It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right.”
Tour itinerary:
June 9: 1st T20I in Delhi
June 12: 2nd T20I in Cuttack
June 14: third T20I in Vizag
June 17: 4th T20I in Rajkot
June 19: fifth T20I in Bengaluru
