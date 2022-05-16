South Africa mourns the death of gospel singer Deborah Fraser | Channel
Deborah Fraser
Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Deborah Fraser has died. She was 56.
The legendary gospel singer died on Sunday after battling a brief sickness, the household mentioned in a press release on social media.
“It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, and Gospel musician, Dr Deborah Fraser, following a short illness,” reads the assertion.
Fraser died on Sunday afternoon “in the presence of her family and friends.”
Her household has requested for “space to process and deal with this very tragic situation,” including that the general public will probably be up to date concerning memorial service and funeral preparations.
According to studies, Fraser confirmed final month that she couldn’t stroll after a video of her performing in a wheelchair circulated on social media.
The 56-year-old gospel singer revealed in an interview with Daily Sun that she was certain to a wheelchair and could not stroll.
Following her demise, social media was flooded with tributes, remembering Fraser.
