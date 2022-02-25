South Africa opt to bat with three changes; New Zealand unchanged
Zubayr Hamza was compelled out with a fractured thumb amongst South Africa’s adjustments
Toss South Africa selected to bat vs New Zealand
Dean Elgar determined South Africa’s batters would entrance up first and bat on a inexperienced pitch. This is just the second toss South Africa have received of their final 17 Tests, and Elgar opted for a braver resolution than most would have anticipated.
“I am staggered,” was the response from former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who thought the guests would permit their assault first use of seamer-friendly situations. But, within the absence of Lungi Ngidi (again niggle) and with the inclusion of a specialist spinner, Keshav Maharaj, Elgar opted to place a complete on the board as South Africa appeared to attract the sequence.
New Zealand have not one of the identical issues, in personnel, accidents or outcomes. They are unchanged from the staff that took a 1-0 sequence lead final week and are chasing historical past. They have by no means overwhelmed South Africa in a Test sequence and a draw on this match will probably be sufficient to attain that. New Zealand can go high of the Test rankings with a 2-0 sweep.
New Zealand: 1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Will Young, 3 Devon Conway, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Colin de Grandhomme 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Neil Wagner, 11 Matt Henry
South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Temba Bavuma, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lutho Sipamla
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent