South Africa opt to bat with three changes; New Zealand unchanged

Toss South Africa selected to bat vs New Zealand

Dean Elgar determined South Africa’s batters would entrance up first and bat on a inexperienced pitch. This is just the second toss South Africa have received of their final 17 Tests, and Elgar opted for a braver resolution than most would have anticipated.

“I am staggered,” was the response from former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who thought the guests would permit their assault first use of seamer-friendly situations. But, within the absence of Lungi Ngidi (again niggle) and with the inclusion of a specialist spinner, Keshav Maharaj, Elgar opted to place a complete on the board as South Africa appeared to attract the sequence.

South Africa made three adjustments to the XI that succumbed to their second-biggest defeat ever in the first Test . Zubayr Hamza was compelled out with a fractured thumb, however they opted to not give reserve batter Ryan Rickelton a debut. Allrounder Wiaan Mulder was picked as an alternative. Maharaj got here in for Glenton Stuurman, who earned his first cap final match however completed with figures of 1 for 124, however South Africa nonetheless have 4 seam-bowling choices. Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Lutho Sipamla, who changed Duanne Olivier, are the frontline tempo pack with Mulder anticipated to contribute a number of overs.

New Zealand have not one of the identical issues, in personnel, accidents or outcomes. They are unchanged from the staff that took a 1-0 sequence lead final week and are chasing historical past. They have by no means overwhelmed South Africa in a Test sequence and a draw on this match will probably be sufficient to attain that. New Zealand can go high of the Test rankings with a 2-0 sweep.

New Zealand: 1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Will Young, 3 Devon Conway, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Colin de Grandhomme 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Neil Wagner, 11 Matt Henry

South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Temba Bavuma, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lutho Sipamla