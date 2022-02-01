South Africa scraps isolation for Covid positive people with no symptoms

Following a particular Cabinet assembly held earlier to resolve on the amendments, the nation made the modifications based mostly on the trajectory of the pandemic and ranges of vaccination within the nation, in line with a press launch issued by Mondli Gungubele, a minister within the presidency.

South Africa is at present on the lowest of its five-stage COVID alert ranges.

“The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to COVID-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys” the assertion mentioned.

“The information gathered through the system used by the Department of Health has reported that South Africa has exited the fourth wave nationally.”