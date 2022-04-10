South Africa strike twice as Bangladesh stumble despite Mushfiqur fifty

Lunch Bangladesh 210 for 7 (Mushfiqur 51, Tamim 47, Yasir 46, Mulder 3-25, Olivier 2-39) path South Africa 453 by 243 runs

Bangladesh might need squandered a good place when Mushfiqur Rahim performed an pointless reverse sweep to fall simply 9 balls earlier than the lunch interval on the third day of the second Test, in Gqeberha. After the beginning of play was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain, Bangladesh, in a single day a shaky 139 for five, had been on their approach to restoration however went to the break nonetheless 44 44 runs away from avoiding the follow-on with three wickets in hand.

Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took one wicket every within the morning session on a floor that’s taking prodigious flip. While Maharaj took a little bit of time to hit his straps, Harmer eliminated Mushfiqur with simply his third supply of the morning.

The day, nevertheless, began effectively for Bangladesh as they saved the South African bowlers at bay for a significant half. Yasir Ali started by hitting Lizaad Williams for 3 successive fours off the primary three deliveries. After the primary one went via the slip cordon, Yasir hit the subsequent two both aspect of level. He struck two extra within the subsequent couple of overs, earlier than Mushfiqur minimize Duanne Olivier for his first 4 of the day.

Both batters struck two extra fours within the subsequent two overs, however as soon as South Africa dried up the boundaries, nerves began displaying within the Bangladesh ranks.

Yasir’s wicket got here ten overs after he had hit his final boundary. He toe-ended the ball to present Maharaj a low return catch only one supply after South Africa had burnt their final overview. But Bangladesh’s state of affairs would worsen some 8.3 overs later when Mushfiqur missed a reverse sweep in opposition to Harmer, quickly after reaching his half-century.

It brought on Bangladesh to slide from 82 for 1 to 122 for five in lower than an hour. Tamim and Najmul had added 79 runs for the second wicket to make up for shedding Mahmudul Hasan Joy within the first over. Tamim made 47 and Najmul 33, however Mominul continued his poor run within the Test collection with one other low rating.

Things took a flip for the more serious when Olivier, who had earlier eliminated Mahmudul, acquired one to nip via Litton Das’ defence, bowling him for 11. Mushfiqur and Yasir batted safely for the final eight overs of the day, however it was a stark distinction to how South Africa batted earlier on the second day.