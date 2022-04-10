South Africa strike twice as Bangladesh stumble despite Mushfiqur fifty
Lunch Bangladesh 210 for 7 (Mushfiqur 51, Tamim 47, Yasir 46, Mulder 3-25, Olivier 2-39) path South Africa 453 by 243 runs
Both batters struck two extra fours within the subsequent two overs, however as soon as South Africa dried up the boundaries, nerves began displaying within the Bangladesh ranks.
Yasir’s wicket got here ten overs after he had hit his final boundary. He toe-ended the ball to present Maharaj a low return catch only one supply after South Africa had burnt their final overview. But Bangladesh’s state of affairs would worsen some 8.3 overs later when Mushfiqur missed a reverse sweep in opposition to Harmer, quickly after reaching his half-century.
Things took a flip for the more serious when Olivier, who had earlier eliminated Mahmudul, acquired one to nip via Litton Das’ defence, bowling him for 11. Mushfiqur and Yasir batted safely for the final eight overs of the day, however it was a stark distinction to how South Africa batted earlier on the second day.
Earlier on the second day, Maharaj slammed a career-best 84, including 80 runs for the seventh wicket with Mulder. And South Africa went from a middling 278 for five to a formidable 453 to present their bowlers greater than an opportunity to have a go on the Bangladesh batters.