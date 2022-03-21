South Africa vs Australia Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: After three consecutive scores within the 60s and 70s, South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt remains to be trying to find a maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup century.

And she is hoping developing towards the one different unbeaten facet within the competitors, Australia, would be the excellent motivation to do it.

South Africa have the possibility to affix Australia in reserving their place within the semifinals with a victory or tie/no end in Wellington and their in-form opener is relishing the event.

Wolvaardt stated: “It [a century] is one thing I’ve considered. It’s not good going out thrice within the 70s/60s and never fairly attending to the 100 after I actually wish to rating 100 in a World Cup.

“But I assume it is not the worst drawback to have both, I may very well be sitting right here with 4 geese or one thing like that.

“It’s obviously a bit frustrating and if I find myself in that situation again, I might just take a bit of extra focus or an extra second before I face the ball just to really make sure I’m watching properly. Hopefully it just comes right next game.”

Wolvaardt and her facet have the possibility to defeat Australia for the primary time in ODI cricket and he or she won’t be too overawed by developing towards the highest-ranked facet within the competitors.

She added: “Australia, clearly, are a world-class facet, they’re primary on this planet. So it is not a sport that we will take evenly in any respect.

“I assume we simply have to see it as a traditional sport although, simply watch the ball, one ball at a time.

“We can’t go out there playing the player, still just playing the ball and I don’t think we’ve ever beaten them in ODI, so I think it’s a great opportunity to do that. We’ll have to be on the top of our game.”

South Africa can be with out Masabata Klaas after she did not recuperate from a shoulder harm picked up within the win towards New Zealand.

While the Proteas can be compelled right into a least one change to their facet, Beth Mooney revealed that Australia will nonetheless look to play their finest staff regardless of already having certified.

She stated: “I feel in the direction of the again finish of this competitors, you wish to collect as a lot momentum as you possibly can main into the semis and that probably a last.

“We’ve proven that we have the depth inside this squad to verify we’re pushing the letter a bit and competing towards world-class groups.

“Tomorrow can be no totally different for us, I’m positive we’ll put our greatest staff out within the park, regardless that we’ve got locked in that semi-final sport.

“We still want to make a huge statement leading into that semifinal as well, so I’m sure you’ll see the best of the Australian team across the next two games.”

With inputs from ICC