South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2 Report: Simon Harmer Marks South Africa Return After 6 Years With 4-Wicket Test Haul | Cricket News

Off-spinner Simon Harmer ended an absence of greater than six years by taking 4 wickets and placing South Africa in cost on the second day of the primary Test in opposition to Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Friday. Bangladesh had been 98 for 4 on the shut in reply to South Africa’s 367 all out. Harmer took 4 for 42 in 20 overs. Harmer, 32, had not performed in a Test match since November 2015. He signed a Kolpak contract with English county Essex in 2017, making him ineligible to play for South Africa earlier than the system got here to an finish in 2020.

Now labeled as an abroad participant for the county and once more changing into obtainable for his nation, Harmer took 491 first-class wickets throughout his time away from worldwide cricket.

Harmer made the primary breakthrough within the final over earlier than tea when he bowled Shadman Islam for 9 with the third ball of his second over.

He ended a 55-run stand between Mahmudul Hasan and Najmul Hossain by bowling Najmul for 38 with an outstanding supply which drifted in and spun previous the bat.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque fell with out scoring in Harmer’s subsequent over, caught off bat and pad by a diving Keegan Petersen at foolish level.

The skilled Mushfiqur Rahim was Harmer’s fourth wicket, gloving a ball down the leg aspect to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Mahmudal, enjoying in his third Test, survived till the shut, scoring 44 not out.

Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 93, whereas quick bowler Khaled Ahmed took 4 for 92 for Bangladesh.

Khaled had taken just one wicket — that of Pakistan captain Babar Azam — in his earlier three Test matches.

Bavuma’s lengthy look ahead to a second Test century continued. He made 102 not out in opposition to England in Cape Town in January 2016 in his seventh Test match.

He is at the moment making his fiftieth look and has scored 18 half-centuries with out including one other three-figure rating.

Bavuma batted by a difficult interval for South Africa on Friday as Bangladesh bowled properly with the second new ball on a pitch which appeared to have quickened up for the reason that first day.

Khaled made a double strike, dismissing Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder off successive deliveries.

South Africa had been 245 for six, having added solely 12 runs to their in a single day whole, however Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj added 53 runs for the seventh wicket as Bavuma moved nearer to his hundred.

But Bavuma tried a reduce in opposition to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan. The ball spun again sharply and deflected off Bavuma’s pad into the stumps. He had confronted 190 balls and hit 12 fours.

Promoted

Maharaj was bowled by Ebadot Hossain off the subsequent ball however Harmer hit 38 not out because the final two wickets yielded 67 runs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)