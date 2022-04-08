South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: South Africa Opt To Bat vs Bangladesh | Cricket News

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: South Africa captain Dean Elgar gained the toss and determined to bat in opposition to Bangladesh on the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. After a disappointing batting collapse within the first Test, Bangladesh shall be aiming to bounce again and degree the two-match Test sequence. The guests displayed glimpses of brilliance in the beginning of the primary Test however fizzled out as hosts South Africa registered a thumping 220-run win within the opening Test. Bangladesh made two modifications to the ultimate XI that performed the primary Test. Taijul Islam is instead of Taskin Ahmed and Tamim Iqbal comes instead of Shadman Islam. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mominul Haque on the toss: “We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well, we would have batted first as well (had we won the toss). We have two changes for us – Taijul in place of Taskin and Tamim in place of Shadman.”

Dean Elgar on the toss: “We will bat. It does look a bit dry, with us playing two spinners, a good start will be handy. We’re playing the same team, working on a bit of consistency as a leader. We can be more aggressive as a seam bowling unit, it’s important for someone to notch-up a three figure score with the bat. A lot of people would have written us off, but it’s been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it’s so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships. Nothing much to worry about (on the stitches on his forehead).”

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

