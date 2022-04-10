South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2 Report: Wiaan Mulder’s Three-Wicket Blast Sends Bangladesh Tumbling Against South Africa | Cricket News

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder took three wickets in fast succession to place South Africa on high on the second day of the second Test in opposition to Bangladesh at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday. Bangladesh have been 139 for 5 on the shut in reply to South Africa’s first innings complete of 453. Bangladesh misplaced a wicket within the first over of their reply when first Test century-maker Mahmudul Hasan was caught at first slip off Duanne Olivier for nought.

Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain placed on 79 for the second wicket, scoring at practically 4 runs an over, earlier than the medium-paced Mulder got here into the assault.

He dismissed Tamim (47), Najmul (33) and captain Mominul Haque (6) in virtually an identical vogue.

Bowling across the wicket, he angled the ball into the three left-handers and trapped them leg earlier than wicket.

At one stage he had three wickets for 5 runs in 5 overs. He completed the day with three for 15.

Olivier got here again into the assault and bowled Liton Das for 11 with a ball which seamed again between bat and pad to tear out the center stump.

Mushfiqur Rahim survived two South African evaluations for leg earlier than wicket however batted by means of till the shut when he had 30 not out.

Keshav Maharaj, man of the match for his bowling in South Africa’s 220-run win within the first Test, top-scored for South Africa with a career-best 84.

He hit his runs off 95 balls with 9 fours and three sixes as South Africa added 175 runs to their in a single day 278 for 5.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took six for 135 — the tenth time he has taken 5 wickets or extra in a Test innings.

Maharaj raced to his fourth Test half-century off 50 balls with 4 fours and three sixes and went on to make his highest Test rating.

He got here in after Kyle Verreynne was bowled for 22 by Khaled Ahmed and virtually instantly went on the assault, being extreme on fellow left-arm spinner Taijul, whose first ball of the day was hit for six.

Taijul, Bangladesh’s finest bowler on the primary day, conceded 27 runs in six overs earlier than switching ends and bowling Mulder for 33.

He lastly bowled Maharaj when the batsman tried one large shot too many and was bowled and likewise had Simon Harmer neatly stumped for 29 by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

The first 9 South African batsmen made 20 runs or extra however there have been no centuries.

