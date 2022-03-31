South Africa vs England Women’s World Cup 2022: Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone fire England to another WC final | Cricket News – Times of India

🇦🇺 Australia 🆚 England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The #CWC22 closing guarantees to be a cracking contest 🎆 https://t.co/RVRwX3ADs4 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 1648714078000

CHRISTCHURCH: Danielle Wyatt made the many of the luck that got here her manner enroute to a memorable hundred as defending champions England confirmed their big-match temperament with a 137-run win over South Africa to enter the Women’s World Cup closing on Thursday.Wyatt (129 off 125), who was dropped 5 occasions, struck a maiden World Cup hundred earlier than Sophia Dunkley produced a high quality 60 off 72 balls to take England to an imposing 293 for eight after South Africa selected to bowl.

South Africa, who had reached the final 4 stage because the second greatest staff from the league stage and likewise eradicated India from the competitors, crumbled below the stress of a knock-out recreation.

The star performers from England’s semi-final victory towards South Africa 🤩 Well completed, Sophie Ecclestone and Dan… https://t.co/rMUdlLu7VU — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 1648713240000

They might by no means get better from the physique blow it obtained within the second over of the chase when pacer Anya Shrubsole had match’s main run-getter Laura Wolvaardt caught and bowled. Their innings ended at 156 in 38 overs.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone accomplished the job for England by cleansing up the lower-order, ending with six wickets for 36 runs in eight overs. She had additionally hit an unbeaten 24 off 11 balls to take England near the 300-run mark.

Congratulations England 👏 They win 5 matches in a row to achieve the #CWC22 closing 👊 https://t.co/IdzT1EJh3O — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 1648712503000

With 5 wins on the trot after three losses that had them looking at an early exit, England’s juggernaut is effectively and actually rolling as they stand on the cusp of a fifth title.

Their closing and acquainted opponents Australia, then again, are eyeing a record-extending seventh crown.

All over ☝️Sophie Ecclestone takes six as England attain the #CWC22 closing 🎉 https://t.co/Wp9K666TS1 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 1648712123000

It was a superb show of swing bowling from Shrubsole that broke the spine of South Africa batting within the run chase.

Wolvaardt’s opening associate Lizelle Lee was Shrubsole’s second wicket because the out-of-form batter flicked it straight into the hand of the mid-wicket fielder, ending her forgettable marketing campaign within the ICC occasion.

After Kate Cross eliminated Sune Luus with a magnificence that seamed to nip again in sharply, the writing was on the wall for South Africa, who paid the value for his or her sloppiness within the area early on within the recreation.

Their choice to chase in a high-pressure recreation was additionally a questionable one.